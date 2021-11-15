Trending Tags

Metrolinx Cancelled A Bunch Of GO Trains This Morning & Blame It On 'Resource Challenges'

Monday morning's commute was a total drag.

Anthony Easton | Flickr

Sorry, commuters. Metrolinx cancelled several GO trains on Monday morning due to "resource challenges," which is reported to be linked to a staffing shortage due to the agency's mandatory vaccine policy.

Lakeshore West Line announced on Twitter during the early hours of Monday morning that the 6:39 a.m. Niagara Falls train to Union Station had been cancelled.

An update was later posted stating that the 6:22 a.m. Hamilton GO Centre to Toronto Union Station train had also been cancelled.

Commuters who were hit by these cancellations were asked to wait for the next scheduled train.

The Barrie train also reported cancellations on Monday morning, including the Bradford GO 5:21 a.m. and 7:06 a.m. train to Union station.

This isn't the first time routes have been cancelled due to staffing shortages. At the beginning of November, several GO bus routes were cancelled in preparation for the mandatory vaccine policy coming into effect.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

