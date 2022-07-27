A Child Died After Getting Hit By A GO Train In Mississauga Last Night
A child has died after getting hit by a GO Train near Dixie GO Station in Mississauga last night.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On Tuesday, July 26, a few minutes before 9 p.m., Peel Regional Police confirmed in a tweet that the child was pronounced dead on the scene in the area of Lolita Gardens and Silver Creek Boulevard. Police received the call about the incident at 7:39 p.m.
\u201cCOLLISION:\n- Lolita Gdns/Silver Creek Blvd #Mississauga\n- Child has been struck by a train\n- Child has been pronounced deceased on scene\n-Investigation continuing\n-Few details at this time\n- C/R at 7:39 p.m.\n- PR22-0248848\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1658883111
Mississauga Fire confirmed that they responded to the call along with Peel Paramedics.
A spokesperson for Metrolinx told Narcity that it was the last westbound train on the Milton line that had been involved in last night's "tragic incident."
"Our thoughts are with [the child's] family and loved ones as well as with our train crew and passengers," James Wattie of Metrolinx told Narcity.
"This has had a profound impact on everyone involved, including our crew and passengers as well as Metrolinx staff."
Mississauga Mayor, Bonnie Crombie, also expressed her condolences to the family.
\u201cAbsolutely devastated to hear of the death of a young 4 year old child who was tragically hit by a train tonight. The loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy and my heart goes out to their family and loved ones as they grieve this indescribable and immeasurable loss.\u201d— Bonnie Crombie \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Bonnie Crombie \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1658885004
"Absolutely devastated to hear of the death of a young 4 year old child who was tragically hit by a train tonight," Crombie said in a tweet.
"The loss of a child is nothing short of a tragedy and my heart goes out to their family and loved ones as they grieve this indescribable and immeasurable loss."
A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police told Narcity that they haven't yet confirmed the child's age or gender.
Wattie confirmed that there were about 360 passengers on board the train at the time of the collision.
"We understand last night's tragic incident was also very upsetting to many customers," Wattie said. "There are many excellent mental health supports in the community and we encourage them to reach out to someone if needed."
