A Child Died In A 'Tragic Farming Accident' In Ontario & Police Are Investigating
Police found the young child "underneath the machinery."
A young child died Tuesday night in an incident that Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are calling a "tragic farming accident."
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
In a news release issued on August 24, officers with the City of Kawartha Lakes Detachment shared that they attended a call about a child trapped underneath a "skid steer" in the Emily Township last night.
At around 7:30 p.m., police arrived on the scene with local EMS and found the young child caught underneath the machinery. The OPP Forensic Identification Services also responded to Tuesday night's call.
Emergency services personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene.
The Office of the Chief Coroner is now reviewing all of the information surrounding the incident to determine what happened, but right now, they are currently considering the incident a "tragic farming accident."
Const. Laura Newberry of the OPP confirmed to Narcity that no other updates could be provided at this time, and since the investigation involves a young kid, Newberry would not disclose how old the child was.
In the release, OPP shared some resources from the province's Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs to prevent future tragedies and inform farming families of how vulnerable children are to potential dangers on the property.
On top of compiling a comprehensive list of resources for farm safety for both kids and their parents, the ministry also provides safety tips for how to properly handle machinery and equipment.
