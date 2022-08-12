A Woman Died After Getting Hit By A Freight Train In Mississauga This Morning
The investigation is ongoing.
A woman has reportedly been fatally struck by a freight train in Mississauga this morning.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
On August 12, at around 6 a.m., a Canadian Pacific (CP) Railway freight train hit a pedestrian near Cooksville.
\u201cWe've received a report of a person struck by a freight train at Cooksville. Emergency workers are onsite & #GOtrain will not be able to move through the area for about 2 hours. We\u2019ll keep you updated as we learn more. Click https://t.co/cGHEABeF43 for more info\u201d— Milton Train (@Milton Train) 1660299179
A Metrolinx spokesperson, Anne Marie Aikins, told Narcity that their control center had received the call from CP police about the fatal accident.
"A few minutes later, sadly, it was a confirmed fatality," Aikins said, she mentioned that they were still waiting for the coroner to arrive.
In a tweet, Peel Regional Police said that they attended the scene at Dundas Street East and Cawthra Road area on Friday morning.
\u201cPEDESTRIAN STRUCK:\n- Dundas St E and Cawthra area #Mississauga\n- Pedestrian was struck by a train\n- Pronounced at the scene\n- R/C: 6:02 am\n- 22-0267129\u201d— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1660304418
The Milton Train Twitter page has been providing updates to transit users about the service in the area.
"Emergency personnel have permitted us to resume service, and the Milton GO 08:33 - Union Station 09:33 train has been reinstated," the GO train line tweeted at around 8:15 a.m.
"We anticipate minimal delays. We'll keep you updated as we learn more."
This is not the first fatal accident to happen in Mississauga on railway tracks, as of late.
On July 26, in the area of Lolita Gardens and Silver Creek Boulevard, just a few minutes before 7:45 p.m., a child was struck and killed by a GO train.
In an interview with CP24 about the July 26 incident, the child's father, Emmanuel Nwabuoku shared that his daughter was an "angel."
Regarding this morning's incident, Const. Taryn Hill of Peel police told Narcity that the investigation near Cooksville is ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.