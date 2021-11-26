Trending Tags

People In Toronto Are Parachuting Off Buildings & Climbing To Scary Heights (VIDEO)

One of the jumpers says it's "literally the dumbest thing you can do."

People In Toronto Are Parachuting Off Buildings & Climbing To Scary Heights (VIDEO)
Air Up There | YouTube

Most people in Toronto spend their time looking up at the skyline, not down.

Toronto filmmakers Tom Ryaboi and Ernest Emond's new video The Air Up There changes that perspective – showcasing four professionals jumping from the top of buildings and plummeting to the ground, scaling cranes and parkouring across Toronto's skyline.

While it's scary to watch, the actions displayed in this video should not be attempted at home and could lead to death, injury or legal ramifications.

The short film, which was released on November 23, showcases the impossible feats of two professional jumpers and two professional climbers who have chosen to remain anonymous.

In a press release for the short film, the group of men who all live in Toronto are described as having "answered the call of adventure."

Ryaboi told Narcity they started shooting the film in 2015 and says they created the film to allow viewers an exclusive peek into the unseen parts of the city.

"We make these movies because we feel like there is a part of our city that is not seen by most. A beautiful place, that we'd like to take willing participants for a look around behind the curtains. Even if it's just for a peak," he said.

Emond says he joined the project because Ryaboi called him up "about an adventure" that he "couldn't possibly turn down."

Emond confirmed that all of the stunts in the film are real and that "the amount of planning that goes into each jump would probably surprise the average viewer."

"Everything is methodical. The approach has a surgical precision to it," he said.

Emond says the scariest part of making the film was "standing there watching your friends jump off of a building. Knowing and understanding that you have to trust them and they are jumping with or without a camera there."

A jumper under the alias of Tyler says jumping "is literally the dumbest thing you can do," and in order to jump, he has to push down his fears and "rely on sheer will to push him through the moment," according to a press release.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, a jumper called Jack says he deals with the anxiety by knowing what to do if something does go wrong.

"I need to control as much as I can, like a pilot. I need to visualize every split second – I need structure."

One of the climbers referred to as Brad says, "You tap into this flow state and your whole body delivers hand after hand, foot after foot."

While the acts performed in the video are potentially deadly and illegal depending on the circumstance, Emond says when it comes to worrying about repercussions from city officials he prefers "not to poke bears."

The 2 minute and 46-second video is just a taste of the footage Emond and Ryaboi have and viewers may be seeing more of their artwork in the future.

"We'd like to make this into a more narrative piece as we think the characters behind the visuals are much more than just base jumper," says Ryaboi.

