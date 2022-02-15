Sections

A Toronto City Look Out Is Set To Get A Makeover & It Will Offer Stunning Views Of The 6ix

These sweet scenic views are on their way.

Toronto Staff Writer
A Toronto City Look Out Is Set To Get A Makeover & It Will Offer Stunning Views Of The 6ix
PLANT Architect Inc.

Toronto is commonly known for its sweeping skyline, and lovers of the city will have a new updated spot to gaze adoringly at the 6ix.

The City of Toronto and the Region Conservation Authority have decided that Governor's Bridge Lookout at Don Valley Brick Works Park is in need of a makeover.

PLANT Architect Inc.

PLANT has been chosen to design the concept of the revitalization, which will fix "issues with the existing lookout that include vandalism and bonfires, insufficient accessibility, vegetation damage, and visitors' creation of informal paths and shortcuts," according to a press release.

The reinvented space will have a new raised lookout that can be accessed by stairs, creating "a steeper and more direct route up the slope" or by the main path, if you're looking for a more accessible route.

The new structure will have a "series of inclined, interconnected platforms" that will lead to the main lookout, which will overlook the city, offering expansive views of the skyline.

PLANT Architect Inc.

When looking below, guests will also be able to see a "network" of park trails in the former quarry.

PLANT Architect Inc.

The structure will be made of steel, metal grating and precast concrete, which will complement the "Brick Works' industrial architecture" while providing a "low maintenance" and "durable" structure that won't interfere with the ecology of the park, according to PLANT.

PLANT Architect Inc.

Planned images of the revitalized space reveal a green oasis fit for sightseeing, a leisurely stroll and maybe even a scenic Instagram pic or two.

Timing on when the construction of the park will begin, and its estimated completion date has yet to be announced.

