Toronto's Skyline Is Filled With Cranes Thanks To A Construction Boom & It Beats New York City
If you've driven through Toronto recently, you may have thought to yourself, "gosh, there is a lot of crane action going on." Well, you're not wrong.
The city is in the middle of a construction boom right now. What does that mean? Well, according to Future Model Toronto's Stephen Velasco, there are currently over 100 high-rises being built in the city.
So, yeah, there's a lot of use for cranes.
In fact, the latest Crane Index report by Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB) revealed the total number of cranes being used in the city, a whopping 238.
Is that an average amount of cranes for a city to have?
Not really. In fact, the figure surpasses the total number of cranes used in most major U.S. cities combined, including New York (10), Boston (9), Los Angeles (47), Seattle (51), San Francisco (17), and Washington (26).
So, the next time you feel yourself getting angry in bumper-to-bumper Eglinton traffic, just remind yourself that you are living in one of the biggest construction sites in North America.
RLB's data also revealed that Toronto's crane count actually increased by eight at the start of 2023 despite 31 projects being closed in the last six months.
Why? Because 37 brand-new projects popped up to replace them.
"The most significant increase in cranes by project type is residential, with an increase of 13 cranes, while cranes on commercial projects dropped by six cranes," the report notes.
In conclusion, if you want to live in a city with low construction levels and a consistent atmosphere, the 6ix is probably not for you.
