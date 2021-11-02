Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT Tracks Are Finally Done But Construction Still Isn't Over
Riders will still have to wait to use the new line.
The tracks to Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT have finally been completed this week, but riders are still a long way away from actually enjoying it.
According to Metrolinx, the long-awaited transit project came one step closer to completion on Monday after crews installed the last section of its 19-kilometre line.
The final clip, which was laid at Eglinton station, was painted gold to commemorate the occasion with workers even going as far as to recreate an iconic image of The Canadian Pacific Railway being finished in 1885.
"With that last clip, all of the tracks along the 19-kilometre LRT line are now in place between Mount Dennis Station in the west and Kennedy Station in the east," read the release.
Although the historic moment is definitely a big step forward, there is still some work to be done for the new method of commuting.
"The next step is to move light rail vehicles across the entire 19-kilometre line," it said.
Metrolinx also announced that the "installation of the overhead catenary system (the wires that power the trains), train signals, communications systems and other features to enable safe train movement will continue into 2022."
Currently, the project is projected to be completed in 2022. Once finished, it will include 25 stations along Eglinton Avenue that will link to 54 additional bus routes.
The new line is expected to make it 60% faster than current travel times in the area.