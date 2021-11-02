Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT Tracks Are Finally Done But Construction Still Isn't Over

Riders will still have to wait to use the new line.

Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT Tracks Are Finally Done But Construction Still Isn't Over
CrosstownTO | Twitter

The tracks to Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT have finally been completed this week, but riders are still a long way away from actually enjoying it.

According to Metrolinx, the long-awaited transit project came one step closer to completion on Monday after crews installed the last section of its 19-kilometre line.

The final clip, which was laid at Eglinton station, was painted gold to commemorate the occasion with workers even going as far as to recreate an iconic image of The Canadian Pacific Railway being finished in 1885.

"With that last clip, all of the tracks along the 19-kilometre LRT line are now in place between Mount Dennis Station in the west and Kennedy Station in the east," read the release.

Although the historic moment is definitely a big step forward, there is still some work to be done for the new method of commuting.

"The next step is to move light rail vehicles across the entire 19-kilometre line," it said.

Metrolinx also announced that the "installation of the overhead catenary system (the wires that power the trains), train signals, communications systems and other features to enable safe train movement will continue into 2022."

Currently, the project is projected to be completed in 2022. Once finished, it will include 25 stations along Eglinton Avenue that will link to 54 additional bus routes.

The new line is expected to make it 60% faster than current travel times in the area.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Some GO Bus Trips Are Getting Cancelled Today & Here's What's Been Impacted So Far

The cancellations are likely to last the whole week.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

If you use the GO Bus for your daily commute, you may want to check in to see if your bus is actually going to be running at the time you want to leave or return.

"We had hoped to avoid all service impacts but it appears that we will need to cancel a limited number of bus trips and some train trips today and likely the rest of the week as our mandatory vaccination policy comes into effect," Anne Marie Aikins, Chief Spokesperson and Head of Media and Public Relations at Metrolinx told Narcity via email.

Keep Reading Show less

GO Train Rides Are About To Get A Whole Lot Faster On One Line Starting This Month

Your morning commute could become shorter.

Metrolinx, Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

Select GO train rides will be getting slightly shorter this month thanks to one line's plans to increase speed limits.

Metrolinx reports that GO train speed limits will start gradually increasing on the Kitchener Line starting on October 25, 2021, thanks to a recent installment of improved signalling systems.

Keep Reading Show less

Union Station Is Actually Getting Samples Of Its Air Collected To Be Tested For COVID-19

Metrolinx isn't the first transport agency to do this, either.

Vadim Rodnev | Dreamstime

Union Station is going to have its air and its high-touch surfaces tested for COVID-19.

For Metrolinx's Rail Safety Week, the transit company said it is going to be looking for COVID-19 as part of a pilot study of environmental sampling. This is all part of a campaign to bring awareness to the safety risks of transit, which include the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

Keep Reading Show less

Eglinton LRT Vehicles Are Finally On The Tracks & No, You Aren't Just Imagining It (VIDEO)

Vehicle testing started on August 24!

Metrolinx

If you see Crosstown light rail vehicles strolling down the tracks on Eglinton Avenue, don't be surprised.

Metrolinx announced on August 24 that "Crosstown light rail vehicles (LRVs) will be zipping along the aboveground section of the route for the first time under conditions as if they were in service," according to a news release.

Keep Reading Show less