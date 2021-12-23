Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

The Eglinton LRT Has Been Delayed & Here's When You Might Be Able To Actually Use It

While there's still no ticket to ride, at least it's still on track to be finished (sometime soon.)

The Eglinton LRT Has Been Delayed & Here's When You Might Be Able To Actually Use It
@eglinton_crosstown | Instagram

The phrase "all aboard the Eglinton Crosstown LRT" is something Torontonians won't be hearing for even longer as there's now a new completion date for the transit project.

According to a joint statement by Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster and Infrastructure Ontario CEO Michael Lindsay on December 22, construction of the LRT is expected to be finished sometime in September 2022, which is a full year after it was projected to be ready for riders.

According to Metrolinx officials, transit takers may not actually be able to step onto the Eglinton LRT for "several months" after it is fully constructed, which means you could even be waiting until 2023.

"These large transit projects are very complex with significant delivery and schedule risks that we continue to actively manage together with [Crosslinx Transit Solutions]," the joint statement said.

According to officials, some of the biggest reasons why the Eglinton LRT has been delayed are COVID-19, "an existing structural defect at the Eglinton Line 1 Station", and various technical claims.

"Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario are pleased to have reached a claims settlement agreement with CTS worth $325 million that resolves claims on the Eglinton Crosstown Line project," the joint statement read.

"Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario continue to strongly disagree with any finding of claim entitlement for COVID-19 causes under the CTS Project Agreement and are appealing the court’s decision."

When the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is finished, it will offer passengers a 19-kilometre route across the 6ix from east to west, with 25 stations and direct connections to GO lines, three TTC lines, and 54 bus routes.

From Your Site Articles

A GO Train Employee Saved A Passenger Who Was Having A Heart Attack While On Transit

The incident occured last month.

Dejan Baric | Dreamstime

One GO train employee did not skip a beat when she heard of one passenger on the train who was likely having a heart attack.

According to a Metrolinx blog post, this act of bravery happened back in October as a Lakeshore West train just left Union Station.

Keep Reading Show less

A Toronto Driver Got Their Car Stuck On The Eglinton LRT Tracks Because Of Course They Did

That's no light rail vehicle.

MetrolinxSpox | Twitter, Crosstown | Twitter

Nobody likes transit delays, but it takes a Toronto driver to cause them on something that isn't even fully operational yet.

Metrolinx's head of public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to warn motorists not to drive on the city's newly installed Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks after someone, well, did.

Keep Reading Show less

Metrolinx Cancelled A Bunch Of GO Trains This Morning & Blame It On 'Resource Challenges'

Monday morning's commute was a total drag.

Anthony Easton | Flickr

Sorry, commuters. Metrolinx cancelled several GO trains on Monday morning due to "resource challenges," which is reported to be linked to a staffing shortage due to the agency's mandatory vaccine policy.

Lakeshore West Line announced on Twitter during the early hours of Monday morning that the 6:39 a.m. Niagara Falls train to Union Station had been cancelled.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Road Test Centres Are Temporarily Popping Up At A Few GO Stations

There are four new spots where you can now take your test. 🚘

Harold Stiver | Dreamstime

We've all practiced our driving skills in a parking lot before, so why not take your road test at one? The list of Ontario's temporary road test centres expanded once again and this time, they're setting up shop at your local GO station.

Metrolinx announced that they're temporarily repurposing four GO stations' parking lots and using them as road test centres for aspiring drivers to see if they have what it takes to safely hit the road.

Keep Reading Show less