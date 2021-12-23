The Eglinton LRT Has Been Delayed & Here's When You Might Be Able To Actually Use It
While there's still no ticket to ride, at least it's still on track to be finished (sometime soon.)
The phrase "all aboard the Eglinton Crosstown LRT" is something Torontonians won't be hearing for even longer as there's now a new completion date for the transit project.
According to a joint statement by Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster and Infrastructure Ontario CEO Michael Lindsay on December 22, construction of the LRT is expected to be finished sometime in September 2022, which is a full year after it was projected to be ready for riders.
According to Metrolinx officials, transit takers may not actually be able to step onto the Eglinton LRT for "several months" after it is fully constructed, which means you could even be waiting until 2023.
"These large transit projects are very complex with significant delivery and schedule risks that we continue to actively manage together with [Crosslinx Transit Solutions]," the joint statement said.
According to officials, some of the biggest reasons why the Eglinton LRT has been delayed are COVID-19, "an existing structural defect at the Eglinton Line 1 Station", and various technical claims.
"Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario are pleased to have reached a claims settlement agreement with CTS worth $325 million that resolves claims on the Eglinton Crosstown Line project," the joint statement read.
"Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario continue to strongly disagree with any finding of claim entitlement for COVID-19 causes under the CTS Project Agreement and are appealing the court’s decision."
When the Eglinton Crosstown LRT is finished, it will offer passengers a 19-kilometre route across the 6ix from east to west, with 25 stations and direct connections to GO lines, three TTC lines, and 54 bus routes.