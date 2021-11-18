Trending Tags

A Toronto Driver Got Their Car Stuck On The Eglinton LRT Tracks Because Of Course They Did

That's no light rail vehicle.

MetrolinxSpox | Twitter, Crosstown | Twitter

Nobody likes transit delays, but it takes a Toronto driver to cause them on something that isn't even fully operational yet.

Metrolinx's head of public relations, Anne Marie Aikins, took to Twitter on Thursday morning to warn motorists not to drive on the city's newly installed Eglinton Crosstown LRT tracks after someone, well, did.

"Local residents, pedestrians, cyclists and drivers who need to cross Eglinton need to be aware that LRTs are out testing and it is important to take care and follow the rules of the road," Aikins told Narcity.

"I've not heard of an incident like this before but we know people are just getting used to the infrastructure being live. We've been doing a safety campaign to remind people," she added.

The Metrolinx spokesperson also added that the line's infrastructure did not appear to be damaged during the incident, and no injuries were reported.

The tracks, which were completed earlier this month after crews installed the last section of its 19-kilometre line, are currently being used to test light rail vehicles.

However, the transit agency is still installing the wires that power the trains, signals, communications systems and several other features to ensure the vehicles run smoothly.

The long-awaited transit line won't be opened until sometime in 2022, according to Metrolinx, but it's expected to have a whopping 25 stations and improve travel times by 60%.

This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

