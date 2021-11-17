An Ontario Driver Fled A Crash Site On Highway 401 & Drove Right Into A Police Cruiser
Oh, wow.
An Ontario driver is no doubt rethinking his life choices since causing two crashes on Highway 401 this morning after attempting to flee the scene.
According to OPP Highway Safety Division, a 36-year-old motorist was stopped and charged after allegedly crashing into a Toronto OPP vehicle near Warden Avenue while fleeing a similar incident on Keele Street on Wednesday morning.
36 year old driver stopped and charges near #Hwy401/Warden after being involved in another crash on Hwy 401/Keele St. The driver fled from Keele and then crashed again into a #TorontoOPP vehicle while the officer was investigating and attempting to arrest him. pic.twitter.com/m0pvaDqdPE
— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 17, 2021
The report states that an officer was investigating and attempting to arrest the driver when he crashed into their police vehicle.
The accused faces a slew of charges, including operating a vehicle impaired by alcohol, refusing to provide a sample, failing to remain at the accident scene, driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.
Charges: Operation while impaired by alcohol, refuse to provide sample, fail to remain at the scene of accident, driving while under suspension, owner operate motor vehicle no insurance, driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.pic.twitter.com/VJG5NkCFsm— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division)1637157692
This is one of many accidents to happen on GTA roads this week, and the recent barrage of wintry weather has only made driving conditions worse.
Another impaired driver managed to get his car between two safety barriers at an on/off-highway ramp near Dixon Road early Monday morning.