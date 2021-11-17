Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News

An Ontario Driver Fled A Crash Site On Highway 401 & Drove Right Into A Police Cruiser

Oh, wow.

An Ontario Driver Fled A Crash Site On Highway 401 & Drove Right Into A Police Cruiser
OPP Highway Safety Division | Twitter

An Ontario driver is no doubt rethinking his life choices since causing two crashes on Highway 401 this morning after attempting to flee the scene.

According to OPP Highway Safety Division, a 36-year-old motorist was stopped and charged after allegedly crashing into a Toronto OPP vehicle near Warden Avenue while fleeing a similar incident on Keele Street on Wednesday morning.


The report states that an officer was investigating and attempting to arrest the driver when he crashed into their police vehicle.

The accused faces a slew of charges, including operating a vehicle impaired by alcohol, refusing to provide a sample, failing to remain at the accident scene, driving while under suspension, operating a motor vehicle with no insurance, and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

This is one of many accidents to happen on GTA roads this week, and the recent barrage of wintry weather has only made driving conditions worse.

Another impaired driver managed to get his car between two safety barriers at an on/off-highway ramp near Dixon Road early Monday morning.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario Drivers Can't Handle The Snow & So Many Crashes Are Being Reported In Some Spots

It might be time to put on your snow tires.

Anjelagar | Dreamstime

Ontario drivers are already struggling to overcome the arrival of snow this month, and we're not even a full week in.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP reported on Wednesday that they had responded to 21 vehicle crashes between November 1 and 3, which they claim is largely the result of significant snowfall and icy conditions challenging motorists.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario Man Was So Bad At Driving He Was Stopped By Police Twice In 30 Mins (VIDEO)

Police drove him home.

YRP | Twitter

An Ontario driver is facing a slew of charges after being caught driving illegally twice within the same hour.

According to York Regional Police, officers initially stopped a vehicle travelling 115 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone on August 5 near Leslie Street and 19th Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Keep Reading Show less