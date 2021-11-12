Someone In Ontario Got Busted For Using A Sheet To Hold A Mattress Down While Driving
People inside the car must've been holding on tight.
An Ontario driver is facing charges after being caught driving around with an unsecured mattress on their roof.
According to OPP Central Region, officers stopped the vehicle, which was travelling on a road near Caledon, after realizing the bed was being held down by a mere sheet.
If the sheet fits...you still might not want to use it. Driver charged after relying on passengers to hold down mattress by hand with a bed sheet. Please use your head when transporting your bed. #facepalm #insecureload #epicfail #drivesafe #CaledonOPP ^impic.twitter.com/BdI8ZqZbS3— OPP Central Region (@OPP Central Region) 1636719265
"Driver charged after relying on passengers to hold down mattress by hand with a bedsheet. Please use your head when transporting your bed," a tweet from OPP Central Region read.
Photos of the incident show the vehicle's passengers clinging to a bedsheet in an attempt to keep the mattress from flying off the roof.
The driver's reckless actions were so disappointing that police hilariously used the hashtags "facepalm" and "epic fail" in the tweet.