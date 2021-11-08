York Police Charged 25 People With Stunt Driving This Weekend & One Guy Got Singled Out
The dude was going way too fast.
York Regional Police charged 25 drivers with stunt driving and racing over the weekend — and as a result, their vehicles were impounded and at least one person had their license suspended.
According to YRP, these reckless motorists were charged across various roads in York Region between Friday, November 5 and Sunday, November 7.
One of the many arrests included a 44-year-old charged with dangerous driving, stunt driving and speeding after being caught travelling 178 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
"His licence has been suspended for 30 days. The vehicle was pulled over at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 7, 2021, on Major Mackenzie Drive, west of Pine Valley Drive, in the City of Vaughan. It was stopped safely and impounded for 14 days," the news release reads.
Little Red Corvette\nBaby, you're much too fast\n\n128 km/h too fast, actually\n\nThe driver of this \u2018Vette and 24 others nailed with stunt driving last weekend by @YRP officers. \n\nDetails: https://bit.ly/306u7i9\u00a0pic.twitter.com/D2s0iK3hch— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1636402698
"Excessive speed has consistently been one of the greatest contributing factors in many fatal collisions that have occurred on York Region roads. Street racers put themselves and unsuspecting road users at risk of death," it adds.
Anyone with further information on speeding or dangerous driving incidents is being asked to contact York Regional Police Traffic Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7703.