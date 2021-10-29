Trending Tags

QEW Crash Has Shut Down Parts Of The Highway For The Morning After 1 Person Dies

The collision included a car and a transport truck.

QEW Crash Has Shut Down Parts Of The Highway For The Morning After 1 Person Dies
OPP_HSD | Twitter

Parts of the QEW highway are closed Friday morning after a rear-end crash between a car and a transport truck left one person dead.

The OPP Highway Safety Divison reported the crash happened around 6:15 a.m. when roads were still dark, and "there was congestion and construction further up the road," forcing traffic to the left.

QEW Fort-Erie-bound lanes are closed at Fruitland Road and are expected to reopen by 11 a.m., according to a tweet from police.

"Heavy delays in the area. A detour is in place and all traffic is being forced off at Fruitland Road, you'll want to avoid this area if at all possible," police said.

"The transport truck was slowing or stopped and then it was rear-ended by a passenger vehicle in the live lane. As it approached, it collided with the back corner of the transport truck's trailer," said OPP.

"The vehicle subsequently came to rest on its roof, and the driver inside that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene."

The transport truck driver was not injured, and the truck suffered "relatively minor damage," according to the police.

Police ask that travellers in the area around 6 a.m. or any witnesses of the incident call the Burlington OPP.

