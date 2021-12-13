A Tree Fell Onto A Moving Vehicle In Ontario & The Driver Survived 'Without A Scratch'
Now that's what you call a lucky break!
While everybody has strokes of good luck, this Ontario driver must have been stuffing their pockets with four-leaf clovers.
A driver survived "without a scratch" after a tree fell onto their moving vehicle in Norfolk County, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.
#OPP officers absolutely amazed and thankful that driver walks away without a scratch after a tree falls onto moving vehicle on Blueline Road near #PortDover. Roadway closed between Radical Rd and #Hwy6 for cleanup. @NorfolkCountyCA County #NorfolkOPP ^espic.twitter.com/l97mn73U86— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1639264273
OPP say Norfolk County police and EMS responded to the crash just before 5:30 p.m. on December 11.
The driver was on Blueline Road near Port Dover when a tree fell on top of their vehicle. However, despite the severity of the crash, OPP say the driver managed to crawl out of their vehicle's roof unharmed.
OPP say they are "absolutely amazed and thankful" for the driver's safety and that officers were "absolutely shocked that [they] weren't dealing with a fatal collision."
"I've spoken with the driver and [I'm] absolutely amazed, and they're just glad to be going home," said an officer on scene. "This could happen to any one of us."
In the video posted by OPP, the roof of the vehicle was "peeled back" by the tree, the windshield was smashed and the vehicle was severely damaged.
The driver had reportedly slowed down and was "paying attention to their surroundings" at the time of the incident, according to OPP.
At the time of the incident, police warned drivers to "stay at home for everyone's safety" and avoid unnecessary travel due to a storm that blew through the region.
Ontario is no stranger to lucky incidents where people have walked away from seemingly fatal incidents.
On October 30, a two-vehicle collision caused a hydro pole to smash through one vehicle's windshield with surprisingly no injuries, although police say the fact that seatbelts were worn did help.