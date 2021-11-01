An Ontario Crash Left A Truck With A Hydro Pole Sticking Through The Windshield (PHOTO)
No one was injured in the accident.
Do you have an irrational fear of driving behind lumber trucks because of Final Destination 2? This weekend a similar accident occurred when a collision of two vehicles on Road 16 in Wellington County left one truck with a hydro pole going through its windshield, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.
On October 30, around 9 a.m. Wellington OPP say they responded to "a two-vehicle collision" where "a vehicle had left the roadway and struck hydro poles."
#WellingtonOPP still investigating collision at @wellingtncounty Rd 16 @TwpWellNorth on Sat Oct 30. Luckily no one… https://t.co/i9002CRGCk— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1635782391.0
OPP posted a photo of the incident on Monday, showing a black truck flipped onto its side with the hydro pole sticking out of the middle of the windshield.
Emergency teams responded, and "to a lot of surprise given the condition of the vehicles, there was not a single injury," police told Narcity.
Police say investigators have confirmed everyone involved in the car crash was wearing their seatbelts, "which they believe helped make this a no-injury collision."