An Ontario Crash Left A Truck With A Hydro Pole Sticking Through The Windshield (PHOTO)

No one was injured in the accident.

An Ontario Crash Left A Truck With A Hyrdo Pole Sticking Through The Windshield (PHOTO)
OPP_WR | Twitter

Do you have an irrational fear of driving behind lumber trucks because of Final Destination 2? This weekend a similar accident occurred when a collision of two vehicles on Road 16 in Wellington County left one truck with a hydro pole going through its windshield, according to a tweet from OPP West Region.

On October 30, around 9 a.m. Wellington OPP say they responded to "a two-vehicle collision" where "a vehicle had left the roadway and struck hydro poles."

OPP posted a photo of the incident on Monday, showing a black truck flipped onto its side with the hydro pole sticking out of the middle of the windshield.

Emergency teams responded, and "to a lot of surprise given the condition of the vehicles, there was not a single injury," police told Narcity.

Police say investigators have confirmed everyone involved in the car crash was wearing their seatbelts, "which they believe helped make this a no-injury collision."

