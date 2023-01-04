7 Stores In Alberta That Will Give You Free Stuff On Your Birthday
Treat yourself! 🎂
Let's be honest, who doesn't love a freebie? There are actually a ton of stores in Alberta that'll give you free stuff on your birthday so you can go the entire day without paying a single penny.
If you're celebrating your birthday in Alberta, you could get anything from beauty products to coffee, fried chicken or giant milkshakes. You can basically get breakfast, lunch and dinner completely free.
These Alberta stores have some of the best free treats around to make your day super special.
Denny's
Set yourself for a full day of birthday fun with a free Grand Slam from Denny's. You can pick for of your favourite breakfast items to build your very own custom breakfast. You'll need to have a valid photo ID with you to claim your breakfast.
Chicken On The Way
Calgary staple Chicken On The Way offers up a free Snack Pack on your birthday including two pieces of delicious fried chicken, french fries and a corn fritter.
The offer is just on at their main store in Kensington.
Starbucks
If all that birthday excitement has left you in need of a caffeine boost, you can head to your nearest Starbucks to grab a free birthday gift.
You can get a free birthday drink of your choice or a food item so long as you're a Starbucks Rewards member. Just make sure you have your birthday information filled out beforehand!
Sephora
Make your birthday beautiful by picking up a freebie from your local Sephora. You can pick up your free gift anytime during your birthday month which could be skincare, makeup or hair care so it's the perfect opportunity to take a little you-time.
RE:GRUB
If you're looking for a sugar rush, Calgary burger joint RE:GRUB gives away free enormous milkshakes for those celebrating their birthday. These stacked shakes come in tons of flavours so it'll be hard to narrow it down.
Chatime
Bubble tea lovers, listen up!
You can grab a free birthday drink from Chatime if you're part of their rewards program. You'll need to have made a minimum purchase of $2.50 at Chatime at least seven days before you're able to redeem the offer. You can claim your drink anytime between seven days before your birthday and seven days after.
Tim Hortons
Canadian staple Tim Hortons also has a special birthday treat too.
Tims Rewards members can claim a free drink or breakfast sandwich on their birthday, as long as their birthday has been registered in the app at least seven days before. You'll also need to have made at least one eligible purchase in the last year.