Starbucks Canada Locations Got 'Revamped' To Be Like The App So Customizing Orders Is Easier

Menu boards have been changed now!

@starbuckscanada | Instagram, @starbucks_meadowlands | Instagram

If you're going to a Starbucks Canada location anywhere across the country now, you'll probably notice that there's been a change and it's supposed to make the stores more like the app.

The coffee chain announced on January 4 that menu boards at every store in Canada have been "revamped" to match the simplicity of ordering and customizing drinks through the Starbucks app.

With the new boards, you are able to see all of the available customizations for every drink on there so that you can make the beverage fit exactly what you want.

So, the menus show you what you can choose when it comes to espresso and coffee (hot or iced), Frappuccinos (coffee or crème base), dairy (whole, 2% or nonfat) and non-dairy (soy, coconut, almond or oat beverage) options.

There is also information about the different kinds of syrups and toppings you can get.

According to Starbucks Canada, there are more than 170,000 ways to customize drinks!

Back in 2021, a tweet from a barista about a customized order went viral and it led to other baristas sharing the complicated order customizations that people have asked for.

Speaking of custom orders, a Tim Hortons employee told Narcity that ordering using the names of drinks with customizations that you see on TikTok or Instagram is something you shouldn't do.

That's because not every employee is on TikTok so they probably don't know what you're asking for and won't be able to make the drink for you. Just say exactly what you want in your drink!

