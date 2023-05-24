7 Ontario Stores That Will Give You Free Stuff On Your Birthday & There's So Much You Can Get
Take advantage of your cake day! 🎂
Do you love getting free stuff on your birthday? Well, good news! The Ontario stores listed below offer complimentary gifts on your special day every year, and collecting them is a blissfully simple process.
In fact, with a little strategic planning, you could score freebies all day long, especially in tightly packed areas like Toronto where you're never far from a Starbucks or Tim Hortons.
Consider the list below a go-to guide for free birthday things you can find in Ontario.
Here are a collection of Ontario stores and restaurants that will ensure your day is memorable without putting a dent in your wallet.
Let's get scrolling!
Starbucks
Members of the Starbucks Rewards program receive a complimentary handcrafted beverage, food item, or ready-to-drink bottled beverage (referred to as the "Birthday Reward") on their special day.
The offer is only valid at participating Starbucks stores and excludes certain items like multi-serve food or beverage items, alcoholic beverages, merchandise and packaged coffee.
To qualify, join Starbucks Rewards at least seven days before your birthday, provide your birthdate in your account information, and make at least one Star-earning transaction before your birthday each year.
The Mandarin
The Mandarin allows you to enjoy a free feast on your birthday, but your friends have to pay.
To claim this reward, you must sign up for the company's e-newsletter at least one day before your birthday. The following day, you will receive a special e-coupon. With that, you will be invited to visit the restaurant and indulge in a complimentary buffet one week before or after your birthday.
However, it's important to note that you need to accompany your free dinner with "three paying adults." So, you might want to start doing some favours for your friends.
Denny's
Denny's allows you to customize your very own Grand Slam breakfast on the morning of your birthday, giving you the opportunity to create a personalized combination of breakfast items.
This offer is available for dine-in only, and you will need to present a valid picture ID when redeeming it. Additionally, the offer is valid exclusively on your actual birthday.
Sephora
Sephora's Beauty Insiders program allows members to receive a birthday gift at their store location once per year. Each year, individuals have the opportunity to select from a variety of items.
The current selection includes everything from Dior Fragrances to Glow Skincare sets.
The Body Shop
Members of The Body Shop's Love Your Body Club receive a $10 gift voucher on their birthday if they shopped at that store in the past 12 months. And the gift voucher can be used on anything you'd like, but they will expire a month after your birthday so you better act fast.
You can sign up for the Love Your Body Club here.
RW&CO.
RW&CO. offers a birthday surprise to members of their RWInsider program. The bonus includes a $15 discount that can be easily redeemed at stores across Ontario.
It's also worth noting that members of the RWInsider Plus and RWGold programs receive more lucrative discounts, $20 and $25 respectively.
Tim Hortons
Members of the Tims Rewards program can enjoy a special birthday offer. To qualify, you need to register your birthday at least seven days in advance and make at least one qualifying transaction.
Your birthday offer will consist of a menu item coupon or another selected reward, which will be added to your account automatically on your birthday.