7 Things To Do In Vancouver That Will Make Rainy Season A Little Less Sad
You can still have fun! ☔
With fall quickly approaching, the rainy season is just around the corner and there are so many things to do in Vancouver that will make those gloomy days a little bit more fun.
Although staying in bed all day watching Netflix might be tempting when it's pouring outside, it's not the ideal activity when it's raining basically every day.
These fun activities will make shutting the laptop and getting out of the house a bit easier this year.
Wander through the Vancouver Art Gallery
Price: $29
Address: 750 Hornby St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: The exhibitions and events at this art gallery are constantly changing, so you might even want to go back a few times throughout the rainy season.
The Canadian Woman Artists In The Modern Moment exhibition is currently running until January 8. Plus, there is a Hong Kong–based artist named Christopher K. Ho that will have his exhibition running at the gallery until October 16.
Plan a pub crawl in Mount Pleasant
Why You Need To Go: There are so many different breweries to check in the Mount Pleasant area of Vancouver! Make sure to stop at 33 Acres Brewing Company.
It's a great spot to try out some unique beers like their Mezcal Gose and completely escape the gross weather outside.
They also have a delicious-looking menu including foods like charcuterie boards and tuna melts.
Visit the Bloedel Conservatory
Price: $7.20
Address: 4600 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is a complete indoor tropical oasis located right in the middle of Vancouver. You can walk through trails of over 500 different plants and witness more than 100 different types of stunning birds along the way.
Play some golf at Par-Tee Putt
Price: $24.95
Address: 670 Smithe St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Par-Tee Putt is an amazing spot to escape the rain outdoors and have some fun inside. The indoor golf bar has 18 themed holes that are completely quirky and nostalgic.
Learn new cooking techniques at The Dirty Apron
Price: $178
Address: 540 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: These cooking classes are actually designed for couples so they are perfect for a rainy date night out.
You can learn new cooking techniques, try out the foods you make and enjoy a glass of wine with it included.
The Dirty Apron has a ton of different class options inspired by different cuisines including Italian, Thai, and French.
Listen to some music at the Frankie's Jazz Club
Price: $16-$25
Address: 755 Beatty St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This intimate spot is a great place to catch some live music indoors and enjoy some tasty foods.
They have a few upcoming events in September including live performances from Bill Weeds Quartet, Thomas Marriot and Monik Nordine Trio.
Try out an espresso flight at Revolver
Address: 325 Cambie St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are a huge lover of all things coffee, this will be the perfect rainy day activity for you. Revolver coffee shop is serving up these espresso-tasting flights and they look super yummy.
The flight includes two shots of espresso and two lattes.