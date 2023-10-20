8 Charming Wineries Near Vancouver To Visit Before Fall Is Over
Sip surrounded by fall vibes. 🍷
Winter is coming, and if you want to soak up every last bit of fall then visiting a winery is just the way to do it. There's a bunch of wineries near Vancouver, where you can sip vino as you stroll through the rows of vines.
It may not be super hot out, but it's still the perfect way to get outside and enjoy a crisp autumn day.
Some of these wineries even have other wholesome activities to do that will get you in the fall feels, like pumpkin patches.
What better way to enjoy a weekend than getting out of the city and going on a wine tour?
Most of these wineries are actually in Langley, which isn't too far outside of Vancouver and happens to be the ideal wine country.
"Because the Fraser Valley wine region is conveniently located only 45 minutes from the heart of Vancouver, it makes for the perfect day trip destination. Not only can you enjoy wine tastings, but several wineries offer dining and farm tours as well," the Tourism Langley website said.
So, it's time to get your wine connoisseur cap on and go and explore the region. Fall is slipping away like a bottle of wine (get it?), so make sure to plan your weekends so you can make the most of the season before it comes to an end.
Gather the group chat and plan a fun day trip with them all, or make it a special getaway with your significant other. Either way, cheers!
Krause Berry Farms & Estate Winery
Address: 6179 248 St, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: Why You Need To Go: This adorable farm is the perfect place to escape the city, and you can sit back and sip one of their wines at their winery. You can enjoy your glass inside, or in their gardens so you can breathe in the crisp air.
They have flights of wine for anyone who doesn't want to choose just one, and they also offer food here too.
There's also a Upick pumpkin patch at this farm, so you can grab a gourd just in time for Halloween. Make sure to also visit the waffle bar at this spot, for an extra delicious treat to pair with your wine tasting.
LuLu Island Winery
Address: 16880 Westminster Hwy, Richmond, BC
Why You Need To Go: Alongside this winery are 15 acres of vineyards you can wander through before heading into their tasting room. This place will give you all the picturesque winery scenes you've been dreaming of.
You can also take a wine tour here to see how wine is made and learn all about the process.
Township 7 Vineyards & Winery
Address: 21152 16 Ave, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to this spot's website, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were served a Township 7 wine while on a visit to Canada – so you know it's probably going to be tasty.
Under an hour away from Vancouver this winery is an easy trip that brings you into a different world. This stunning property and tasting room will make you never want to leave.
Glass House Estate Winery
Address: 23449 0 Ave, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: This family-run vineyard is also in Langley and offers up its own beauty and unique wines to try out. They also have events running regularly, and one of the upcoming ones is a cheese buffet. You can enjoy a flight of wine with an array of local cheeses here — could it get any better?
Actually, it can, because they also have mini desserts at the end.
Backyard Vineyards
Address: 3033 232 St, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: Langley really is the wine country of Metro Vancouver, and you could spend a whole day in the area hopping from one winery to another. If that sounds tempting then don't skip Backyard Vineyards which has beautiful scenery that acts as the perfect backdrop for a romantic date or a fun day out with friends.
You can take a guided tour of the vineyard here and get to see how the wine is produced.
Festina Lente Estate Winery
Address: 21113 16 Ave, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: This winery has a covered and heated patio, which is perfect for those chilly fall days. You can cuddle up with your pup (yes, dogs are allowed) while you sip a glass of vino looking out at the scenery.
What makes this place special is that they use honey to make their wines. You might be imagining a super sweet treat, but their wines actually can be dry tasting. If you want a unique wine-tasting experience this is the spot to go.
To top it off they also have a food truck on weekends until the end of October – so get there soon!
Chaberton Estate Winery
Address: 1064 216 St, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: According to its website, this spot is "Fraser Valley’s oldest winery," so a visit here is steeped with history. You can take a wine tour or just visit the tasting room at this spot. They also have an on-site bistro so you can grab a bite to eat while sipping.
Make sure to get a good view of the beautiful vineyards here, which span 50 acres.
Blackwood Lane Winery
Address: 25180 8 Ave, Langley Twp, BC
Why You Need To Go: This spot has a massive patio that's perfect for a sunny day to end the fall. The venue itself is stunning, with an old-school feel to it that's still modern. They also use traditional and old-fashioned techniques for winemaking here, so there are no chemicals in their wines.
Make sure to add this spot to your wine tour list the next time you're in Langley!