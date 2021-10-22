Trending Tags

Vancouver
9 Romantic Date Ideas You Can Take Your Favourite Person In Vancouver This Fall

And none of them are expensive!

9 Romantic Date Ideas You Can Take Your Favourite Person In Vancouver This Fall
@darko_stan_ | Instagram, @shelbyshaelee | Instagram

Fall is in the air, and so is love. If you're looking for a romantic new date idea to take your partner this weekend, there is a ton to choose from in Vancouver.

In a city full of activities, it can actually be hard to decide what to pick.

So here's a narrowed-down list of romantic date ideas to take your special someone on.

Hit The Road

Price: Fuel!

Address: Whistler, BC

Why You Need To Go: Take a road trip to Whistler. A semi-long drive is a great time to talk and listen to music, and then you can explore the village which is super cute. There is shopping, restaurants, and amazing views there. You can pack a whole lot into a day in Whistler.

Website

Go On A Colourful Hike

Price: Free.

Why You Need To Go: There's nothing as romantic as sweating up a storm, right? Don't worry, there are tons of easy hikes you can go on for you're date. It's a great way to get in nature, have time to chat, and get a spectacular view. Try hiking to a waterfall, where you can have a picnic at the bottom.

Go Thrifting

Price: However much you choose!

Address: F as in Frank, Mintage Mall, Front & Company, My Sister's Closet.

Why You Need To Go: Have some fun and hit up a bunch of thrift shops. You can get goofy try on different looks, and you'll both definitely take some finds home!

Scream Together

Price: General admission is $50-$90 for the same day.

Address: 790 McKenzie Rd., Abbotsford, B.C.

Why You Need To Go: Take the relationship to a whole new level by seeing them terrified. There are a ton of haunted activities to do in the fall, but Maan Farms' corn maze is super scary. It's a great date night activity because you can grab drinks after a good scream.

Website

Share A Milkshake

Price: 💸

Address: 5943 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: Off the Grid Waffle Cafe is an old-school diner out of a movie — the perfect place to share milkshake and embrace the romcom vibe.

Website

Visit Lighthouse Park

Price: Free

Address: 4902 Beacon Ln, West Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: This is the perfect spot to watch the sunset over the ocean, or just go to get a great view. It's the ultimate romantic date night. Bring some snacks and drinks to make it extra fun!

Website

Walk Through Queen Elizabeth

Price: Free

Address: 4600 Cambie St, Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: In the fall, the park turns so colourful. It has a huge garden you can take a slow stroll through, enjoying nature. There is also an amazing view of the city from a lookout.

Website

Pick Some Pumpkins

Price: $7.62

Address: 6767 Balaclava Street, Vancouver.

Why You Need To Go: Feel the fall season and go pick some pumpkins that you can carve up later! It's a super fun outdoor date that gets you excited for Halloween.

Website

Bike The Seawall

Price: $8.57 per hour for rental

Address: Stanley Park, Vancouver

Why You Need To Go: Biking the seawall never gets old. In the fall the leaves along it change colour, and you can take in the stunning views. It's the perfect date to go on and stop somewhere downtown for drinks after.

Website

