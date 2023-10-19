6 Things You Have To See & Do In Vancouver If You're Visiting From Toronto
Listen up Torontonians!
Travelling from Toronto to Vancouver is more popular than ever it seems, especially thanks to the rise of cheap flights from the two Canadian cities.
Going from the hub of Toronto to Vancouver feels like being transported to a different world, with a completely new landscape, yet it's all still in Canada.
Exploring the other side of the country opens your eyes to a whole lot, but it's hard to actually choose what to do when visiting Vancouver.
From tourist traps you want to avoid to time-intensive activities that aren't worth the effort, you'll want to know what to skip if you only have a short trip that you want to make the most out of.
Anyone coming from Toronto has seen all the big-city things, so there's actually a lot that can be forgoed if you're planning a trip to the West Coast.
Torontians have their own big aquarium, shopping scene, amazing restaurants, and a range of cool neighbourhoods to explore.
While Vancouver has all that, and it's pretty fun to go to all those places, it's probably not at the top of any Toronto person's list — after all, you can get it all in your own backyard.
Have no fear though — there's a lot left to experience out West that you don't have in Ontario, and it will probably leave you wanting to make a cross-country move.
Here's what Torontoians should make sure to put at the top of their Vancouver bucket list.
Grouse Mountain
If you're willing to sweat on your vacation, take on the painfully steep 2.5-kilometre trek up Grouse Mountain. It might not sound that long, but the stairs up the mountain seem never-ending and will make even experienced hikers' knees wobble.
A less intimidating alternative is to take the gondola up the mountain, and you'll get the same view.
While Toronto has its own views, nothing can compare to the sprawling ones of the Pacific Ocean, dotted with tiny islands and mountains in the distance. You see all that from the top of this mountain, along with the city views of Vancouver.
It's that iconic West Coast scenery you're dreaming of living in Ontario, and it doesn't disappoint.
If you're visiting in the winter you can still go up the mountain and go for a ski if you want.
Grab some fish and chips at Fisherman’s Wharf in Steveston
This picturesque warf is giving all the coastal vibes that Ontarians don't have.
It's about 30 minutes from Vancouver, but worth the trip. It highlights one of the best parts about the city, which is that you don't have to go far to feel like you're away from the hustle and bustle.
Depending on the time of your that you visit you can go on a whale-watching tour from here or just walk around the wholesome area.
You can't visit the coast without getting some Fish and Chips, of course, and this is the spot to do it.
A hike in North Vancouver
When on the west coast it's all about embracing nature. There's a reason it's called "Beautiful British Columbia" and you'll want to experience it in all its glory.
If you really want an epic trip you can travel around the province and find unreal hikes, hidden waterfalls, glacial lakes, and more — but you can find stunning scenery closer to the city too.
North Vancouver has its own bustling area, but it's also home to a lush forest filled with beautiful trails.
Lynn Canyon Park is the perfect place to explore if you want to go deep into nature without being too far away from the city. There's lush greenery all around, rushing creeks, and even a suspension bridge to top it all off
Capilano Suspension Bridge
If the free suspension bridge didn't do this trick, this one surely will. The Capilano Suspension Bridge is a go-to tourist activity for a reason.
It brings you into the forest, as you walk along bridges and treetop structures under a canopy of nature. You can look up at the massive trees that are a signature part of the West Coast, and feel like you're deep in a rainforest.
There's really nothing like the forests of B.C., and this place lets you experience it in all its glory.
A day trip to Bowen Island
B.C. Ferries connects Vancouver to the little islands (and the not-so-little ones like Vancouver Island) around B.C. It takes passengers sailing across the ocean, past views of endless water, mountainous shorelines, and small towns tucked away on islands.
Being on the ferry is its own unique experience that will have most Torontonians giddy with excitement and pulling out the camera every minute. Bowen Island takes it a step further though, only a 20-mute ferry ride from West Vancouver.
The small island makes for the perfect day trip and gives you a taste of the slower-paced life. It's full of beautiful rocky beaches, local shops, and stunning trails to explore.
You can spend the afternoon wandering around this tiny island and breathing in the salty air of the West Coast.
Stanley Park
Okay yes, Toronto may have High Park, but Stanley Park is in a league of its own. The park is like a hidden oasis of nature, tucked away from the city surrounding it.
Here you can walk up to massive trees that tower above you, or stroll along the beautiful beach looking out at the ocean. There are trails woven throughout the park so you can explore all of the natural beauty within it.
Biking or walking the seawall is a go-to for visitors, as it winds you around the park, hugging the shoreline. With the ocean on one side and lush greenery on the other, this spot is sure to make you question what the best city in Canada is.
For all the Toronto dwellers out there looking to escape the city for a while and experience some of the best that the West Coast has to offer – make sure to add these spots to your list.