These 5 Canadian Cities Were Named The Best In The Country & One Has A 'European Vibe'
One has topped the list for eight years in a row!
If you're looking for some inspiration for your next domestic getaway then you may want to consider some of these Canadian cities. The destinations were named the best cities in the country and with charming streets and thriving shopping areas, it's no secret as to why.
On July 11, 2023, Travel + Leisure published its list of "5 Favourite Cities in Canada of 2023" as part of its World’s Best Awards survey.
Each year readers weigh in on their favourite travel experiences around the globe. They ranked cities based on sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.
These are the top five Canadian cities for 2023:
- Québec City, Québec (Reader Score: 85.85)
- Victoria, British Columbia (Reader Score: 85.09)
- Montreal, Québec (Reader Score: 83.32)
- Vancouver, British Columbia (Reader Score: 82.69)
- Toronto, Ontario (Reader Score: 81.55)
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.