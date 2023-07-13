cities in canada

These 5 Canadian Cities Were Named The Best In The Country & One Has A 'European Vibe'

One has topped the list for eight years in a row!

Associate Editor
If you're looking for some inspiration for your next domestic getaway then you may want to consider some of these Canadian cities. The destinations were named the best cities in the country and with charming streets and thriving shopping areas, it's no secret as to why.

On July 11, 2023, Travel + Leisure published its list of "5 Favourite Cities in Canada of 2023" as part of its World’s Best Awards survey.

Each year readers weigh in on their favourite travel experiences around the globe. They ranked cities based on sights and landmarks, culture, food, friendliness, shopping, and value.

These are the top five Canadian cities for 2023:

  1. Québec City, Québec (Reader Score: 85.85)
  2. Victoria, British Columbia (Reader Score: 85.09)
  3. Montreal, Québec (Reader Score: 83.32)
  4. Vancouver, British Columbia (Reader Score: 82.69)
  5. Toronto, Ontario (Reader Score: 81.55)
Coming in at number one for the eighth year in a row, Québec City was praised for its "wonderful, friendly people, great architecture, art, and food." It also received shoutouts for its "walkability" and "European vibes."
According to Destination Québec Cité, some must-see attractions include Old Québec, where you can "stroll North America's oldest streets," the Château Frontenac and the Dufferin Terrace.
Following closely at number two is Victoria, which received some love for its "coastline, gardens, and historic buildings in a picturesque setting."
Toronto is the only Ontario city to make the cut and made a reappearance after dropping off the list for a few years. It attained recognition for its "multicultural culinary scene" and came in at number five on the list.
Last year, Banff, Alberta and Halifax, Nova Scotia were featured among the top five cities in Canada, although they did not make the cut this year.
If you're planning on travelling within Canada then you'll want to keep these top-rated cities in mind.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Madeline Forsyth is an Associate Travel Editor for Narcity Media focused on Canadian and global travel and is based in Toronto, Ontario.

