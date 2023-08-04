How To Decide Which Major Canadian City To Call Home Based On Your Personality Traits
How do you match up? 🇨🇦
Moving to or around Canada isn't exactly an easy feat. We're in the second largest country in the world, with the Rocky Mountains, prairies, and stunning coastline all packed into our borders.
Scattered throughout are major cities, each with its own unique atmosphere, quirks, and traits. It's not exactly cheap to travel in Canada, so many Canadians haven't had the chance to see what each is like, making it that much harder to decide which city is right for you.
Whether you're moving to Canada or are already somewhere in the Great White North and craving a change of scenery, you've got to mesh well with your new home.
To help you decide, we've compiled our own list of personality traits and matched them up to some of Canada's major cities, from coast to coast.
Maybe think twice before making any major life decisions after reading this, but you might want to take notes if you have a U-Haul in your future.
If you're a nature lover...
Honestly, most provinces in Canada have access to beautiful nature (a perk of our massive country), but Vancouver is held in high regard among nature lovers out there.
Stepping out of YVR you'll spot a Lululemon outfit, multiple Patagonia sweaters, and probably a pair or two of hiking boots in a matter of seconds. It's the land of the great outdoors, dubbed "Beautiful British Columbia" for good reason.
You've got the ocean on your doorstep and the mountains in your backyard.
After a long day at the office, you can hit the trails in North Vancouver and immerse yourself in the lush forests, or visit Spanish Banks for a relaxing stroll along the water, listening to the gentle lapping of waves.
Weekend trips living here mean camping next to bright blue lakes, exploring glaciers, or island hopping on BC Ferries.
If you prioritize city living but also being in nature, this might be the place for you.
If you're a night owl...
Vancouver isn't exactly known for its nightlife scene, so all the partiers out there may want to look East.
Montreal has its own kind of beauty, with a European-style feel to it, stunning architecture, and cobblestone streets.
Within those streets is an array of bars and clubs that will satisfy any and all party needs. Maybe it's because the drinking age is merely 18 there, or maybe it's just thanks to the cool vibe of the city and the people within.
Either way, it's known for its late nights, lively concerts, and trendy clubs.
If you're a foodie...
As Canada's largest city, it's no surprise that Toronto has a ton of restaurants that would make the top of any foodie's list. To prove that point, just count the number of Michelin stars in the city (hint: it blew Vancouver out of the water).
Last year 12 Toronto restaurants took home a coveted Michelin star, and one spot even was awarded two stars. Foodies out there can visit one of these 13 Toronto restaurants for an impressive meal, or head to one of the more affordable Bib Gourmand options.
Montreal and Vancouver also have their fair share of good eats, but foodies won't be disappointed with their date-night options if they live in Toronto.
If you're budget-conscious...
In this economy, being money-savvy is a must, and for all those people out there wanting to save while still enjoying city life — Alberta is calling.
Torontonians might remember the — somewhat aggressive — local campaign to get people from Ontario and other Canadian provinces to head to Alberta, and it made some good points. When it comes to rent prices, Alberta cities come at a comparatively decent rate.
It's not the cheapest city in Canada by any stretch, but in terms of still being a major hub, Edmonton is pretty good. According to Numbeo, Edmonton's cost of living for a single person without rent is $1,436, and rent on average is about $1,315 for a one-bedroom apartment in the city.
On average the city's rent is 48.7% lower than Toronto's — so that's a win for all the money-conscious people out there!
If you're a small-town person at heart...
Sometimes you need to live in the city because of work, or you enjoy some of the perks (hello, Uber Eats), but in your heart you're a small-town person.
If you want that small-town feel but want to keep living the city life, Halifax might be your answer.
It's a major city on the East Coast, with all of the shopping, restaurants, and travel perks of one, but that small-town feel remains intact.
It's easy to find your way around the small city, and pretty quickly you'll find yourself recognizing people in your community here.
It's way less overwhelming than the skyscrapers of Toronto and Vancouver and has a more laid-back atmosphere to it.
Even the downtown core isn't too chaotic, and the streets are lined with beautiful architecture.
If you're a thrill seeker...
If you're someone who wants to get their heart pumping on a regular basis, head to the Canadian Rockies. Calgary lets you live the city life but has easy access to the adventures of the Rockies.
You can spend winter weekends skiing on some of the most epic mountains around, and then spend summers hiking to the peaks of them.
There's always the iconic Stampede too, which will definitely give you the thrill you're looking for.
The yearly event brings in Canadians from all over, and the city comes to life in a very Western way. Just make sure you like the look of cowboy boots before committing to this move, because you'll see a whole lot of them here!
If you're big on nailing your work-life balance...
With government jobs comes stability — and that shows in Ottawa.
Some may say it's a bit of a boring city, but Ottawa is just a bit more low-key. After getting off work you can walk or bike home along the Rideau Canal, which is the perfect way to decompress.
Weekends here are all about brunch and heading over to Gatineau to enjoy the fresh air and nature. It's a family-friendly city that will help all those who are "adulting" to thrive.
Good luck to all those packing up their bags and preparing to reocate! Fingers crossed your city of choice suits your personality.