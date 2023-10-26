7 Things You Should Know Before Visiting Vancouver, According To Someone Who Lived There
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Whether you're coming from Ontario, the East Coast of Canada, or outside of the country — visiting Vancouver can be a trip for the books, filled with uniquely beautiful scenery, amazing food, and fun activities.
If you're planning a trip to Vancouver anytime soon and want to be in the know about the West Coast city, listen up.
I lived in Vancouver for a year and was able to see the city through the lens of an outsider, getting an idea of things one might want to know before making the trip.
From tourist traps to the realities of rainy season, here are some key things to know about travelling to Vancouver.
There's a lot you can do for free, so avoid expensive tourist traps
Vancouver is notoriously an expensive city to live in and to visit. From pricey cocktails to fancy restaurants, there's a lot you can spend your money on while in town.
If you want to travel on a budget though, you have to know where to go in the area.
Skip tourist attractions that cost money, like Capilano Suspension Bridge Park or the Grouse Grind (the $20 gondola ride makes it less fun).
The best part about Vancouver is that there are free alternatives for a lot of these tourist spots.
Go to the free Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge, which is set in an equally beautiful forest. Instead of taking on the Grouse Grind try out a hike in North Vancouver that's free. Dog Mountain is a moderately rated trail and gives a stunning view of the ocean, mountains, and city.
Nature is at your doorstep in this city, so take advantage of that and save your money.
What is the best month to go to Vancouver?
The best month to go to Vancouver is in June, in my opinion. Early summer is the perfect time to avoid rainy season before it's sweltering hot.
In two years of living in B.C., this was always my favourite month and when I packed in most of my hiking and camping trips thanks to the good weather.
This one really does depend on the person though. If you want to see the city lit up with holiday cheer then of course go in December and make sure to stop by the Vancouver Christmas Market. If you want a crisp breeze in the air then fall might be your best bet.
In my experience though the fall colours are better elsewhere in Canada, like Ontario, and the rain that comes in the chillier seasons puts a serious damper on Vancouver fun.
How many days in Vancouver is enough?
There's a lot to do in Vancouver, but three days in the city lets you see a good amount.
If you want to see the downtown area, do a few tourist activities, go along the seawall, and maybe make it out for a hike or a ride up a gondola — you need at least a few days.
The longer the better really, but the city does allow you to see a lot in a short amount of time. Walking around downtown you'll be close to beaches and ocean views, so you can see that beautiful blend of nature and city in one go.
What not to miss when visiting Vancouver?
There are a few things that you'll want on your bucket list when visiting Vancouver, especially if you only have a short amount of time there.
Checking out the parks and trails of North Vancouver is always something I recommend. The lush beauty of the area shines there, and you can get a taste of why they call it Beautiful British Columbia.
If you have time then heading out on BC Ferries to Bowen Island for a little day trip is also a go-to. The 20-minute ferry ride offers stunning views of the ocean and mountains and brings you to the quaint community that's brimming with local shops and restaurants.
Stanley Park is also famous for good reason, and a must-see spot in the city. It's right in the city so easy enough to get to, and is the perfect place to soak up West Coast views. Walk among the towering trees there, or head to the sandy beach to sit and watch the gentle waves washing up on the shore.
Make sure to go around to neighbourhoods outside of downtown too, like Mount Pleasent which is full of cool shops, thrift stores and cafes. Gastown's cobblestone streets also draw in visitors, and it's also where the famous Steam Clock is, which is popular for sight-seers.
Is Vancouver a walkable city?
Vancouver is a pretty walkable city, with a compact downtown core area. If you stay downtown you'll be within walking distance of great restaurants and likely close enough to the waterfront.
The city actually has an 80 walk score, on WalkScore.com, which means that it's in the "very walkable" category. For reference, Toronto only has a 61 walk score.
What is the rainiest month in Vancouver BC?
Rainy season is no joke in Vancouver. I would say it was one of my least favourite things about the city actually, so it's something I would suggest avoiding if you can.
It is one of the warmest cities in Canada, to give it some credit, but it's also known for its heavy downpours. The City of Vancouver website says that the rainiest months in Vancouver are November and December. Late summer is your best bet for dry weather, although it can be very hot.
Why is Vancouver called no fun city?
The West Coast city is known for its lack of nightlife, giving it a reputation for being no fun.
I've heard this time and time again from people, and it's not completely wrong in my opinion. I think cities like Montreal have a lot more going on in terms of fun nightlife, so if you're looking to party hard you might not want to head West.
It's not as bad as some people make it out to seem though. If you know how to find it, the city does have a good nightlife scene. There are lots of bars and clubs you can go to, and depending on the night you can definitely still have a good time.
