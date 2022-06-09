The BC Weather Forecast Is Calling For An 'Atmospheric River' & There's A Threat Of Flooding
It could set a record for June! ☔
The B.C. weather forecast is not looking so great for this upcoming weekend, and it's predicted that there will be quite a bit of rain.
It looks like those sunny summer days are not here to stay just yet!
Parts of the province might have more than a little rainfall, which is expected to start this Thursday, June 9, in the late morning or early afternoon, rolling into Friday, according to The Weather Network.
All this heavy rainfall will be due to an atmospheric river coming from the tropics of southeastern Asia.
"This is quite the unusual pattern for June—so unusual, in fact, that the amount of moisture in the atmosphere could set a record for the month of June," noted TWN.
To make the situation even worse, all this expected rain may cause some more flooding situations in B.C.
"Freezing levels will jump up from 2000 m to 3000 m as the atmospheric river pushes over B.C., leading to a swift snowmelt," TWN warned. "The combination of more rain and rising freezing levels will lead to a renewed threat for localized flooding."
\u201cWatch out for the potential for flooding across parts of B.C. as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and rising freezing levels to end the week. #BCwx #BCstorm \n https://t.co/07fnSCeiUP\u201d— The Weather Network (@The Weather Network) 1654727400
So, if you had any plans outdoors for this upcoming weekend, you may want to reschedule them indoors.
Anyone that's planning to travel by car this weekend should be extra cautious with the rainy conditions.
"Never try to drive across a flooded roadway. It’s impossible to tell how deep the water is until it’s too late, and it only takes a small amount of moving water for a vehicle to lose traction," warned the agency.