BC's 'Biggest Waterpark' Is Opening Next Month & It Looks Like A Wild Time
It also has the only freefall tube slide in the province!
This massive waterpark in B.C. will make your inner child jump up and down because it looks so fun.
Cultus Lake Waterpark is actually the biggest waterpark in all of B.C. and it's opening up on June 18. You can splash down so many different types of slides and lazy rivers at this giant park.
The waterpark has been open since 1984 and it has everything from small pools for kids to thrilling waterslides.
They even have a steep slide called the Valley of Fear to go down by yourself or with a partner — if you dare.
According to the Cultus Lake Waterpark website, it's actually the only freefall tube slide, in B.C.
Another one of their most thrilling rides, called the Freefall, has a 72-foot vertical drop. The extreme ride is meant for adrenaline junkies and has been around for three decades.
The entire waterpark is so massive, you might just get lost between all the twirly blue slides that intertwine throughout the park.
For the kiddos, there is a great section with a pirate-themed waterpark for them to let their imaginations run wild.
Cultus Lake Waterpark also has a concession stand with lots of food options, including ice cream treats to cool down on those hot summer days.
The Cultus Lake Waterpark looks like a super fun spot to hang out with friends and enjoy some thrilling rides. Plus, what better way is there to spend a hot summer day than sliding down cold water?
Cultus Lake Waterpark
Price: $14-32
Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy., Cultus Lake, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are a thrill-seeker, will love this waterpark. There are tons of exciting slides and they will definitely create some great memories for you and your friends.