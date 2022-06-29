This Massive Water Park In BC Is Opening Soon & It's The Perfect Way To Beat The Heat
Time to make a big splash!
Summer is finally here and the scorching hot days are happening to prove it. This water park in B.C. is the perfect way to beat the heat and cool off during these warm summer months.
Big Splash Water Slide Park is located in Tsawwassen, B.C., and officially opens up on July 1, so start getting those weekend plans ready.
The park has so many different waterslides for all different ages. There are some super thrilling ones for all the adrenaline lovers out there and some little slides that are perfect for the small kids.
If you dare, try out their Boomerango tube slide that will have you sliding backwards on the way back down. Whatever slide you pick, they will all be cooling you off in this summer heat no matter what.
Big Splash Water Slide Park also has so many different foods and drink options, like fruity slushies and pizzas to satisfy any cravings you might work up while exploring the park all day long.
For all the adults out there, the park also serves up some refreshing cocktails and craft beers to spice up your day. Just look how creative they get with some of their cocktails too!
This water park is the perfect summer plan to stay cool while still enjoying the day outdoors.
Just don't forget to lather on that SPF before jumping in the water because you won't want to be heading home with a sunburn at the end of a fun day.
Big Splash Water Slide Park
Price: $37
Address: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is the ultimate way to beat the summer heat and enjoy some thrilling water slides while doing it.