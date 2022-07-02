6 Waterparks Near Vancouver To Cool Off At All Summer Long
It's the perfect way to beat the heat!
The summer days are finally here and it's time to think about all those ways to cool off when the heat is just unbearable. Luckily, there are so many refreshing waterparks near Vancouver that can do the trick.
So, if you've been searching long and hard for all the best ones to visit, you can take a deep breath and just check out some of these on the list.
Each of these waterparks is special in its own way plus, some have more thrill-seeking waterslides while others are a quick fix to beat the heat on a hot day.
Cultus Lake Waterpark
Price: $14-32
Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy., Cultus Lake, BC
Why You Need To Go: This is B.C.'s biggest waterpark and they have some seriously thrill seeking slides. If you are looking for a little adrenaline rush while cooling off, this is the place to go.
Big Splash Water Slide Park
Price: $37
Address: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen, BC
Why You Need To Go: This waterpark has a ton of different slides meant for all ages. They also serve food and alcoholic beverages if you are looking to incorporate a meal or a little buzz into your day.
Harrison WaterSports and Waterpark
Price: $39.99
Address: 100 Esplanade Ave., Harrison Hot Springs, BC
Why You Need To Go: What better way is there to enjoy a hot summer day than hanging out on a massive floating water park in the middle of a lake? This is the ultimate waterpark to beat the summer heat.
Granville Island Waterpark
Price: Free
Address: 1318 Cartwright St., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This waterpark is completely free and includes a spray park and a waterslide. So, whether you need a quick solution to cool off or want to have a little fun, this waterpark is a great option to do it all.
Bridal Falls Waterpark
Price: $29
Address: 53790 Popkum Rd S., Rosedale, BC
Why You Need To Go: This waterpark has got everything you need to cool off on those warmer summer days like pools, waterslides and ice cream!
The Fox's Den (Splash Park)
Price: Free
Address: 1151 Stanley Park Dr., Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you are walking along the sea wall on a hot summer day, this is the perfect place to stop by and cool off. The waterpark is small and there is are no slides but the cold water from spray park will do the trick.