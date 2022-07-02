NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

6 Waterparks Near Vancouver To Cool Off At All Summer Long

It's the perfect way to beat the heat!

Vancouver Staff Writer
​Harrison WaterSports and Waterpark. Right: Big Splash Water Slide Park.

The summer days are finally here and it's time to think about all those ways to cool off when the heat is just unbearable. Luckily, there are so many refreshing waterparks near Vancouver that can do the trick.

So, if you've been searching long and hard for all the best ones to visit, you can take a deep breath and just check out some of these on the list.

Each of these waterparks is special in its own way plus, some have more thrill-seeking waterslides while others are a quick fix to beat the heat on a hot day.

Cultus Lake Waterpark

Price: $14-32

Address: 4150 Columbia Valley Hwy., Cultus Lake, BC

Why You Need To Go: This is B.C.'s biggest waterpark and they have some seriously thrill seeking slides. If you are looking for a little adrenaline rush while cooling off, this is the place to go.

Website

Big Splash Water Slide Park

Price: $37

Address: 4775 NuLelum Way, Tsawwassen, BC

Why You Need To Go: This waterpark has a ton of different slides meant for all ages. They also serve food and alcoholic beverages if you are looking to incorporate a meal or a little buzz into your day.

Website

Harrison WaterSports and Waterpark

Price: $39.99

Address: 100 Esplanade Ave., Harrison Hot Springs, BC

Why You Need To Go: What better way is there to enjoy a hot summer day than hanging out on a massive floating water park in the middle of a lake? This is the ultimate waterpark to beat the summer heat.

Website

Granville Island Waterpark

Price: Free

Address: 1318 Cartwright St., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: This waterpark is completely free and includes a spray park and a waterslide. So, whether you need a quick solution to cool off or want to have a little fun, this waterpark is a great option to do it all.

Website

Bridal Falls Waterpark

Price: $29

Address: 53790 Popkum Rd S., Rosedale, BC

Why You Need To Go: This waterpark has got everything you need to cool off on those warmer summer days like pools, waterslides and ice cream!

Website

The Fox's Den (Splash Park)

Price: Free

Address: 1151 Stanley Park Dr., Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: If you are walking along the sea wall on a hot summer day, this is the perfect place to stop by and cool off. The waterpark is small and there is are no slides but the cold water from spray park will do the trick.

Website

