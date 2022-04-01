This Epic Road Trip From Vancouver Just Made The Top 5 In Canada & These Photos Show Why
You have to do the Sea to Sky Highway at least once in your life!
This iconic highway in the beautiful province of B.C. makes for an absolutely stunning road trip, and has been named as one of the most popular in all of Canada.
Driving along the Sea to Sky Highway will give you surreal views of the bright blue ocean, snow-peaked mountains, and tiny islands.
The road trip has ranked as one of the top five in the country, according to Kijiji Autos.
You can take this highway trip starting from Vancouver, B.C., all the way through Squamish to Whistler — and get views the entire way.
The whole way you will have the ocean on one side and mountains on the other. It's picturesque, to say the least.
You also drive through Squamish, which is a breathtaking spot to visit.
The Sea to Sky Highway landed its spot in the top five in all of Canada based on Google searches and Instagram hashtags, according to Kijiji Auto.
The drive is incredible, and it also takes you from an amazing city to an epic ski destination.
Along the way, you can also make so many photo-worthy stops or just take in the nature views.
Hit up Porteau Cove and take the Sea To Sky Gondola — or go for a hike and enjoy all the views of Brandywine Falls.
There are so many amazing stops throughout the drive — it'll be hard to pick just one!
Start telling all your friends and get planning on that summer road trip because the Sea to Sky Highway is one drive that you cannot miss!
Sea to Sky Highway
Location: Vancouver to Whistler
Time: 1 hour, 39 minutes (121 km)
Why You Need To Go: This is a super scenic drive and perfect for a road trip from Vancouver up to Whistler.