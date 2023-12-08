10 Aesthetic Coffee Shops In Vancouver Where You Can Cozy Up This Season (PHOTOS)
Grab a book and order a coffee. ☕
Coffee shops are cozy havens and we're lucky that Vancouver has no shortage of aesthetic cafes and world-class coffee that are sure to please. If you're tired of hitting up the same cafe every day then it's time to do a little coffee tour of the city.
There's also no better time to curl up with a good book and a cup of coffee in a cute cafe. It's the time of year when the weather is extra moody, giving you the perfect excuse to not brave the outdoors.
Take some time to go to these aesthetic and cozy cafes that may just give you the mental refresh and boost you need to get through the chilly season.
La Foret Bakery & Cafe
Where: 6848 Jubilee Ave, Burnaby, BC
Why You Need To Go: This stunning cafe is in Burnaby, but worth the drive out. Even the outside of the cafe and bakery is stunning, with greenery covering the building. The airy look inside with greenery makes for a cool vibe perfect for a coffee date or work sesh.
Nelson The Seagull
Where: 315 Carrall St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: If you love freshly baked bread (and who doesn't), you will love Nelson The Seagull. They make delicious house-made sourdough, which is the perfect base for avo toast. The cafe is a perfect balance of quiet and busy enough so that it's not dead quiet, and it's full of outlets.
Field & Social
Where: 415 Dunsmuir St. Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This isn't your average cafe with just cookies and cappuccinos. Field & Socials offers some of the healthiest and most wholesome, but most delicious, salads you'll ever digest. They also have multiple locations around the city so take your pick!
Savary Island Pie Co.
Where: 1533 Marine Dr, West Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Make your study sesh much sweeter at this pie haven in West Vancouver. This little gem will get you out of downtown, so is perfect for anyone who needs a change of scenery.
Finch's Tea House
Where: 353 W Pender St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not a coffee drinker? There's still an adorable cafe for you. Finch's is a cozy tearoom serving up loose-leaf brews and organic coffee. They also have some mouthwatering sandwiches here that will keep you coming back.
Buddha-Full
Where: 102-2120 Dollarton Hwy, North Vancouver BC
Why You Need To Go: Swing your stresses away at this adorable cafe with an indoor swing set. Buddha-Full is filled with yummy organic, vegan, gluten-free and raw goods like smoothie bowls to help you get through that study sesh.
The Birds & The Beets
Where: 55 Powell St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: Not only is this one of the cutest cafes in Gastown, but their avo toast is pure deliciousness — so what are you waiting for? Adorable pics and yummy food await you at this cafe filled with exposed brick walls and plenty of greenery.
49th Parallel
Where: Multiple locations.
Why You Need To Go: This is a classic cafe stop in Vancouver and for good reason. The coffee is excellent and there are different locations around the city you can check out – all beautiful. Turquoise blue always looks good on Instagram and 49th knows it.
Revolver
Where: 325 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC
Why You Need To Go: This Gastown staple is aesthetic inside and out (literally). The outside of the cafe alone makes for an aesthetic scene, and the inside has a beautiful minimalistic vibe. Not to mention, the coffee is top-notch.
Honolulu Coffee
Where: 2098 W. 41st Ave., Vancouver, B.C.
Why You Need To Go: This stunning coffee shop has multiple locations, all with incredibly delicious coffee, baked goods, and even smoothie bowls.
This article has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2018.