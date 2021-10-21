Trending Tags

Vancouver
A 'Weather Bomb' Is Hitting BC & Wind Warnings Are In Effect For Hurricane-Force Gusts

Not one, but two, storms are coming for B.C. 🌬️

A 'Weather Bomb' Is Hitting BC & Wind Warnings Are In Effect For Hurricane-Force Gusts
The Weather Network, David Carey | Dreamstime

Almost all of coastal B.C. is under a weather warning as the region prepares for two powerful storms.

The Weather Network (TWN) said that over the next four days, these weather systems will bring "hurricane-force winds and heavy rain forecast to close out the week."

The first storm is predicted to turn "rapidly into what forecasters call a 'weather bomb,'" according to the report.

This storm will cause strong winds and rain through Thursday and Friday, and then just as we are hopeful it might be over, the second storm is expected to come in strong.

Wind gusts could peak at 120 km/h in some areas, according to Environment Canada, surpassing the threshold for hurricane winds, which is 119 km/h.

The report said that on Sunday, a second storm will push in, with more rain and strong winds expected to impact coastal areas of west Vancouver Island. In all, as much as 200 millimetres of rain could fall over the hardest-hit areas through next week.

"The heaviest precipitation is expected Sunday evening for west Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland, with rain continuing into Monday, followed by another front Tuesday and Wednesday," TWN adds.

You might be lucky to get brief relief on Saturday evening before the second storm comes through.

The report said that "we'll see no let-up from the stormy conditions for the next several days."

