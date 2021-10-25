Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Victoria
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
bc weather

The BC Storm Is Causing Wild Waves & Some People Are Getting Far Too Close

This is not recommended!

The BC Storm Is Causing Wild Waves & Some People Are Getting Far Too Close
Steffani Cameron | Twitter

Most of coastal B.C. is being battered by a "historic" storm and the wild weather is causing huge waves in some areas.

The Weather Network is warning that high winds through Monday, October 25, will cause disruption, and B.C. Hydro teams have been working to fix outages affecting thousands across the province.

But the weather warnings for winds gusting up to 90 km/h have not put off some people from risking their lives by getting too close to the waves - the latest hour-by-hour forecast is here.

Steffani Cameron took a video from higher ground in Victoria showing a person in a pink poncho in the distance getting extremely close to the waters edge.

The Canadian Coast Guard is warning that gale-force winds are expected across parts of coastal B.C. Environment Canada also warns people to avoid coastal areas, particularly those prone to flooding, during storm surges and high waves.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Victoria's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

A 'Historic' Storm Is Hitting BC & This Hour-By-Hour Forecast Shows When It'll Get Wild

This is what to expect.

@bchydro | Instagram, burnstuff2003 | Dreamstime

B.C. has been hit with storm after storm, and now things are getting even worse with a historical system continuing to make its way through the province.

The Weather Network report said that this severe weather will continue through Monday. Residents should be prepared for power outages, downed trees, difficult travel including ferry cancellations, and the possibility of mudslides, forecasters warn.

Keep Reading Show less

Toronto Weather Is Going To Be A Wet Mess Today & You Should Probably Throw On A Raincoat

Other parts of southern Ontario are also getting rained on! ☔️

Helen Filatova | Dreamstime, Lance McMillan | Narcity

It's going to be a soggy start to the week in Toronto and you might want to carry an umbrella with you.

A special weather statement was issued at 5:36 a.m. on October 25 for heavy rain that's expected to pour down all day on the 6ix.

Keep Reading Show less

Powerful Winds Are Set To Slam BC Today In What Could Be A 'Potentially Historic Storm'

There's going to be lots of rain too!

Tyler Hamilton | Twitter, Volodymyr Kyrylyuk | Dreamstime

Those living in certain parts of B.C. might want to brace themselves this weekend as some powerful winds are about to hit the province - here is an hour-by-hour forecast of the high-risk areas.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province has been gearing up for what is expected to be a "potentially historic storm" on Sunday, October 24.

Keep Reading Show less

An 'Unprecedented' Storm Will Hit BC This Weekend & It's Going To Be Intense

There's an "ongoing storm parade" in B.C.

Micheal Carter | The Weather Network, Pncphotos | Dreamstime

B.C. is in for yet another massive storm this weekend with super high winds and lots of rain.

The Weather Network says that the province is going to be in for a "bumpy ride" the next few days.

Keep Reading Show less