The BC Storm Is Causing Wild Waves & Some People Are Getting Far Too Close
This is not recommended!
Most of coastal B.C. is being battered by a "historic" storm and the wild weather is causing huge waves in some areas.
The Weather Network is warning that high winds through Monday, October 25, will cause disruption, and B.C. Hydro teams have been working to fix outages affecting thousands across the province.
But the weather warnings for winds gusting up to 90 km/h have not put off some people from risking their lives by getting too close to the waves - the latest hour-by-hour forecast is here.
Just another relaxing day by the seaside in Victoria. Dallas Road doing its thing. I was leaning back against the w… https://t.co/IeoULwgCBy— Steffani Cameron, Deep State Operative (@Steffani Cameron, Deep State Operative) 1635186988.0
Steffani Cameron took a video from higher ground in Victoria showing a person in a pink poncho in the distance getting extremely close to the waters edge.
The Canadian Coast Guard is warning that gale-force winds are expected across parts of coastal B.C. Environment Canada also warns people to avoid coastal areas, particularly those prone to flooding, during storm surges and high waves.