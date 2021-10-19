Trending Tags

A Powerful 'Bomb Cyclone' Is Heading For BC & Hurricane-Force Winds Could Hit Some Areas

Keep an eye on this developing weather situation.

A Powerful 'Bomb Cyclone' Is Heading For BC & Hurricane-Force Winds Could Hit Some Areas
Tyler Hamilton | Twitter, | burnstuff2003 | Dreamstime

Hurricane-force winds look set to rattle parts of B.C. this week and it all stems from a storm you've probably not heard of yet.

The remnants of Typhoon Namtheun, which is now a tropical storm tracking across the Pacific Ocean, are set to cause a super-charged event that could impact western Canada, according to The Weather Network.

It all starts on Wednesday, October 20 when the storm's impact on the jet stream produces "an exceptional low, which gets an enhanced infusion of subtropical moisture."

The Weather Network says that this energy will create a powerful "bomb cyclone" which will be more intense than the Columbus Day Storm of 1962.

The low pressure is expected to track 700 kilometres west of Vancouver Island. However, on Thursday, October 21, a separate weather system could bring hurricane-force wind gusts to the northwestern tip of Vancouver Island and southern sections of Haida Gwaii.

Despite the wind gusts, temperatures will remain mild at around 16-17 C.

