Canada To India Flights Are Now Easier To Book Thanks To A New Deal & Here's Where You Can Go
Airlines can now operate more flights between the two countries.
Thinking about a vacation? A new transportation agreement between Canada and India means travellers can expect more opportunities for trips between the two countries.
On Monday, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra announced an air transport agreement between India and Canada that would allow airlines to increase the number of flights between the countries.
The agreement allows for unlimited flights between Canada and India, up from the previous 35 flights per week.
"By making the movement of goods and people faster and easier, this expanded agreement will continue to facilitate trade and investment between Canada and India and help our businesses grow and succeed," said Alghabra in a press release.
"With this expanded air transport agreement, we are facilitating even more exchanges of professionals, students, business people, and investors."
India is Canada's fourth-largest international air transport market, according to Transport Canada. The new rights under the agreement are available for airlines to take advantage of immediately.
The new agreement will give Canadian airlines access to Indian cities like Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai, while Indian carriers will be able to access Toronto, Montreal, Edmonton, Vancouver, and two additional locations that will be selected by India.
According to the release, other cities in both countries can be accessed indirectly through codeshare services.
What are the best airlines to fly from Canada to India?
According to travel booking website WeGoTravel, popular airlines for flying from Canada to India include Air Canada, Emirates, WestJet and Air India.
Air Canada offers non-stop service from hubs like Toronto (YYZ) and Montreal (YUL) to cities like Delhi and has round-trip flights for as low as $1,711.
The airline also has a codeshare agreement with Emirates that allows Air Canada to place its code on routes operated by Emirates from its Dubai hub, which services non-stop routes to several Indian cities.
The fastest flight from Canada to India is from Toronto to New Delhi, with an average flight time of 16 hours and 50 minutes, according to WeGoTravel.