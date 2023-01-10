Canada Has Issued New Travel Advisories For These Countries & Here's What You Need To Know
Be aware before you get going. 👀👇
If you're thinking of booking a trip, Canada recently issued multiple travel advisories that you should be aware of.
The Government of Canada has updated multiple travel warnings for reasons including widespread violence, political situations and changing health conditions, and you'll definitely want to take note.
Before you start planning your trip, check out these recent travel advisories for several countries, including popular tourist spots.
Mexico
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0f Canadians in #Mexico \u26a0\ufe0f\nThere is widespread violence in #Sinaloa State since the arrest of a cartel leader. The Culiac\u00e1n and Mazatl\u00e1n airports are closed. If you are there, limit your movements and shelter in place if possible. More info \u25b6\ufe0fhttps://t.co/wVdAxQDbsG\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1672955411
Details: The Government of Canada issued a new advisory for Mexico on January 5 after the arrest of a cartel leader in Sinaloa State resulted in widespread violence in several areas.
The violence is particularly bad in Culiacán, Mazatlan, Los Mochis and Guasave, the government notes, and "there are burning cars, exchanges of fire and threat to essential infrastructure, including airports."
Those in Sinaloa were being advised to limit their movements and shelter in place.
Canadians travelling in the country are also being warned against attempting to cross road blockades, even those that appear unattended, and to avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place.
Peru
\u201cWe have updated our travel advice for #Peru with information on the political situation. More details here -> https://t.co/PIN8poDyAM\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1672790857
Details: On January 7, Canada updated its travel advisory for Peru warning about the political situation in the country.
"Violent demonstrations have been occurring throughout the country since December 2022," says the advisory. "Clashes between protestors and the security forces have resulted in casualties."
A nationwide state of emergency is currently in place amid the crisis.
During this period, the government warns that police and military have the power to "restrict freedom of movement and the right to assembly and association, monitor correspondence and communications [and] enter private properties to conduct searches."
Rail service and air travel in some regions have been affected. There are also roadblocks in several regions, including Cusco, Puno, Tacna, Ica and on the southern portion of the Panamericana Highway.
Canadians in Peru should avoid areas where demonstrations or large gatherings are taking place, allow for extra time when travelling and expect increased security forces.
Travellers are also advised against attempting to cross roadblocks and should monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities.
Jamaica
\u201cThe government of #Jamaica has reinstated the state of emergency in certain parishes due to increased violence and gang-related crimes. For more information: https://t.co/ltuzgtxIcw\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1670456109
Details: In December, the Canadian government issued a travel advisory warning tourists to exercise a high degree of caution if travelling to Jamaica amid a surge in gang violence and crimes on the island.
On December 28, the country reinstated a state of emergency that is in effect in several areas, including sections of Kingston, a popular spot for tourists, and areas surrounding Montego Bay, like Hanover and St. James.
Canada warns that during a state of emergency, security forces have increased rights to conduct searches, seizures, and detain persons of interest.
Those travelling in the affected areas may also be subject to searches by security forces.
Canadians travelling in these areas are advised to always cooperate with military and police officers, follow the instructions of local authorities, carry valid ID at all times and be prepared for various checkpoints.
El Salvador
\u201cThe government of #ElSalvador has extended emergency measures until June 25. Check our travel advice for more information: https://t.co/wgXqyNg9Vc\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1653611402
Details: In March, El Salvador put emergency measures in place amid a surge in gang-related homicides.
According to the government, homicide rates have since decreased significantly. However, the measure remains in place.
Under the measure, some constitutional rights are suspended, including "privacy of communications, limits on the length of administrative detention [and ] right to defence during initial investigations."
The government warns that foreigners, including Canadians, are subject to the emergency measures.
Canadians in the country are advised to limit their movements after dark and expect more security forces, including on roads, in residential neighbourhoods and in public places.
Travellers in the country should also let family and friends know where they are and keep an eye on local media to stay up to date on the situation.
China
\u201c1/2 The Government of Canada will require all travellers (regardless of nationality or vaccination status) taking flights to Canada originating from China, Hong Kong or Macao to provide a negative #COVID19 test before boarding, effective January 5, 2023.\u201d— Health Canada and PHAC (@Health Canada and PHAC) 1672523474
Details: On January 5, Canada introduced temporary health measures for travellers arriving from certain regions of China.
Now, all air travellers who are 2 years old and older who are arriving on flights originating from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao will have to provide evidence of a negative COVID-19 test result.
The test must be taken no more than two days before their departure and provided to the airline prior to boarding.
Passengers can also provide proof of a positive COVID-19 test result taken within the previous 10 to 90 days before their flight.
According to the government, the health measures apply to all air travellers, regardless of nationality and vaccination status.
The measure will be in place for 30 days and will be reassessed as more information on the situation in China becomes available, the government says.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.