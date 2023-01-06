Canada Issued A New Travel Advisory For Mexico After Violence Erupts In Several Regions
Some airports have closed and flights have been suspended until further notice.
Canadian travellers in Mexico are being told to shelter in place after violence erupted in western parts of the country.
The government of Canada said on Thursday, January 5 that the arrest of a cartel leader has resulted in widespread violence in several areas, and has issued an advisory for Canadians in the regions.
"There is widespread violence and security operations in Sinaloa State, particularly in Culiacán, Mazatlan, Los Mochis and Guasave since the arrest, on January 5, 2023, of a cartel leader," the government's travel advisory for Mexico reads.
"There are burning cars, exchanges of fire and threat to essential infrastructure, including airports. The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports are closed and all flights are suspended at Los Mochis airport until further notice."
According to reports, the violence in the region began after a security operation on Thursday in which alleged drug trafficker Ovidio "The Mouse" Guzmán, the son of former cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, was captured.
The incident set off gunfights and roadblocks across Sinaloa's capital, Culiacán, the Associated Press reports.
Those in the state are advised by the Canadian government to limit their movements and shelter in place.
\u201c\u26a0\ufe0f Canadians in #Mexico \u26a0\ufe0f\nThere is widespread violence in #Sinaloa State since the arrest of a cartel leader. The Culiac\u00e1n and Mazatl\u00e1n airports are closed. If you are there, limit your movements and shelter in place if possible. More info \u25b6\ufe0fhttps://t.co/wVdAxQDbsG\u201d— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1672955411
The federal government is also warning Canadians against attempting to cross road blockades, even those that appear unattended, and says that travellers should avoid areas where demonstrations and large gatherings are taking place.
According to the Canadian Press, some Canadian tourists in the popular tourist city Mazatlán were trapped inside a Mexican hotel on Thursday as buses that were supposed to take them to an airport were reportedly set on fire.
Other Canadian travellers in the same area told Global News they were "hunkering down" in rentals and resorts amid the wave of violence.
"The safety of Canadians abroad is a top priority for the government of Canada," a government spokesperson said in a statement to Narcity. "Global Affairs Canada is aware of Canadians affected by these events and is providing consular services."
According to the statement, there are currently 12,387 Canadian registrants in Mexico. However, since registration with the service is voluntary, Global Affairs notes that this may not be a complete picture of the number of Canadian travellers in the country.
Those in Mexico who are in need of emergency consular assistance are being told to contact Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre.
This can be done by calling 001-800-514-0129 (toll-free from Mexico only), +1 613 996 8885, by text message at +1 613-686-3658, via WhatsApp at +1 613-909-8881, via Telegram at Canada Emergency Abroad or by emailing sos@international.gc.ca.
