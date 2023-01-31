Here Are The Countries Canadians Should Avoid In 2023 & Some Destinations May Surprise You
Once-popular vacation spots might not be the best for travel this year.
Amid changing health conditions, eruptions of violence and political instability, fewer locations may be as safe for travellers as they were in past years, and it could affect your vacation plans.
A new interactive map shows the parts of the world that may be the riskiest for travellers right now, and Canadians will want to take note before embarking on any trips.
Security services company Global Guardian's 2023 Risk Map ranks each country's security risk and highlights areas of geopolitical tension.
The company also evaluated the prospect of escalation in each country, as well as the location's means of managing crises and threats.
The map labels countries as "extreme risk," "high risk," "medium risk," "moderate risk" and "low risk," with extreme risk countries said to be those that are "actively engaged in conflict, while also experiencing severe criminal activity and civil unrest."
Extreme-risk countries on the list include nations that already appear on Canada's do not travel list, including Yemen, Burkina Faso, Somalia, Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine.
Low-risk countries, on the other hand, are "considered highly stable," and "are capable of containing threats to safety and security."
On Global Guardian's list, these include Canada, Iceland, Germany, Portugal and Japan.
Some countries like the U.S. and Mexico, which are home to several popular tourist destinations for Canadians, have seen notable shifts since 2022.
While in last year's map, the U.S. was seen as a low-risk country, this year, the situation has changed.
Global Guardian ranks the country as having "moderate risk" in 2023, meaning that while the nation is "capable of quickly and effectively managing most crises and threats to personal security, [...] criminal activity, terrorism, and natural disasters can impact travel or in-country operations."
Meanwhile, Mexico, which last year was mostly a medium-risk country, has now been ranked as a "high-risk" destination due to ongoing drug cartel crime and violence.
In fact, recently, the Government of Canada updated its travel advisory for Mexico as widespread violence erupted in several areas after the arrest of a high-profile cartel leader.
"Cartel conflicts continue to drive violence across Mexico, including tourist areas previously less affected, such as Cancun and Puerto Vallarta," says Global Guardian.
While China recently lifted many of its COVID-19 restrictions, Global Guardian warns that escalating tensions with Taiwan are reasons for travellers to be cautious, with China deemed to be a moderate-risk nation in 2023.
"China may already possess the military capacity to invade and conquer Taiwan successfully and there is a consensus that it if not now, by 2027 it will," it says.
Wherever you're going, it's a good idea to research your destination before your trip and keep yourself updated on the latest government travel advisories.
