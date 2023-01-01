Travellers From China Now Need Proof Of A Negative COVID-19 Test To Enter Canada
Here's what you need to know.
Starting on January 5, Canada will be introducing a temporary negative COVID-19 test requirement for travellers from mainland China, Hong Kong and Macao.
According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the new border measures are being put in place in order to "protect the health and safety of Canadians" in response to "the surge of COVID-19 in the People's Republic of China."
This means that all travellers arriving on flights originating from mainland China, Hong Kong or Macao who are two years old or older will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test, regardless of their nationality or vaccination status. The test must be taken "no more than two days before their departure" and provided to the airline before travel.
Alternatively, proof of a positive COVID-19 test result taken within the previous 10-90 days will also suffice as documentation in lieu of a negative test result.
The temporary requirement will be in place for 30 days before the feds reassess the ongoing situation.
While the numbers of COVID-19 cases in China are not clear due to inconsistencies in the country's reporting, some estimates suggest up to 250 million people in the country were infected in the first 20 days of December alone.
In addition, PHAC will be testing wastewater from aircraft landing at Vancouver International Airport and Toronto's Pearson Airport "to assess the COVID-19 prevalence from various regions of the world."
"Even though the pandemic has evolved, COVID-19 is still a threat that requires global cooperation," said Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly.
"Canada remains committed to working with global partners to manage the ongoing COVID-19 response and enhance preparedness for the future," she continued. "The Embassy of Canada in Beijing and consulates in China, as well as the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa, stand ready to provide consular assistance to Canadians, as needed."
The feds are also reminding Canadians that it is recommended to wear a mask while travelling and to not travel at all if you display any symptoms of COVID-19.
