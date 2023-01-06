Visitors To Parts Of Mexico Are Being Told To Shelter In Place & El Chapo's Son Is Involved
Planes have been hit by gunfire.
Multiple countries have warned their citizens currently in Mexico to shelter in place and be on high alert in the state of Sinaloa, after the arrest of high-profile drug lord Ovidio Guzmán Lopez, son of the infamous El Chapo.
Major violence broke out Thursday after Mexican security forces arrested the younger Guzmán in the city of Culiacán, as reported by the Associated Press. Fires, riots, gunfire and road blockades were reported throughout the city and in the broader area.
Even the Culiacán airports have shut down after two planes were hit by gunfire, reported the BBC. Over 100 flights across three airports in the state of Sinaloa have been cancelled.
Most of the violence has taken place in the city of Culiacán located in the north of Sinaloa, which is where Guzmán was captured by Army and National Guard personnel. In a comment from the state governor, several security forces members have been killed and dozens of injuries have been reported, according to Reuters.
Ovidio is said to be a high-ranking member of the Sinaloa drug cartel, following in the footsteps of his dad Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán.
The younger Guzmán’s arrest comes only days ahead of a planned gathering of North American leaders in Mexico. The meeting will include U.S. President and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Aeromexico has confirmed that one of its planes was hit by gunfire while preparing for takeoff. Since the incident occurred, Aeromexico released a statement announcing that travel to, from and through Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan, Los Mochis, Mazatlan and Obregon City would be temporarily cancelled.
\u201c#AeromexicoUpdate: Due to the situation in Culiacan, Los Mochis, and Mazatlan, all flights have been canceled to and from these destinations. We will have a passenger protection policy in place soon. Your safety will always be our top priority.\u201d— Aeromexico USA (@Aeromexico USA) 1672939307
Now, countries across the world are warning their citizens about the threats of travelling to Mexico in light of the conflict and are advising against travel into the affected area.
The U.K. government released a travel alert on January 6 saying, “the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) advises against all but essential travel” to several regions within Mexico.
Similarly, the U.S. government released an alert on the “reports of gunfire, roadblocks, and fires throughout the cities of Culiacan, Los Mochis, and Guasave,” and is advising citizens to halt travel to the area.
The US Consulate General has classified travel to Sinaloa as “Level 4: Do Not Travel in the State Department’s travel advisory for Mexico.”
The Canadian government has also warned citizens to “exercise a high degree of caution” when travelling to Mexico and avoid non-essential travel into affected parts of the country. Those in the state of Sinaloa are being told to shelter in place.
"There are burning cars, exchanges of fire and threat to essential infrastructure, including airports. The Culiacán and Mazatlán airports are closed and all flights are suspended at Los Mochis airport until further notice."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.