Morning Brief: Toronto's Best Neighbourhoods, Violence In Mexico & More
9 things you need to know for Tuesday, January 10.
Good morning
Off The Top: Taco Bell has announced its plans for rapid expansion across Canada, with an additional 200 locations opening in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario by 2031. In related financial news, now is the time to invest in any publicly traded Canadian plumbing company.
In Case You Missed It
1. What Jobs Do Canadians Most Want Right Now?
A person working at a computer. Right: Someone working from home.
If you're on the hunt for a new job, you're not alone; according to a survey by employment company Robert Half, half of Canadian workers plan to look elsewhere within the next six months. The biggest motivators for a move? A majority of respondents (62%) said they were looking for a higher salary, 30% are seeking more advancement opportunities, and 27% are hoping for a bigger say on where and when they work. Tristan Wheeler analyzes the data for us.
- By The Numbers: It will likely come as little surprise that the jumpiest cohorts are the Millennial and Gen Z crowd, of which 56% are mulling an employment move. Furthermore, 61% of those who have been with their company 2-4 years say they'll shop their skills around, too.
- My Take: Generally speaking, it's cheaper to retain established talent than train newbies from the ground up. If it's really just a money issue, companies would be wise to offer more generous raises to keep proven winners.
2. What Is The Most Desirable Neighbourhood In Toronto?
Different houses in the Beaches area. Right: Apartments overlooking High Park
Torontonians: if money was no object and you could live anywhere in the city, where would you lay your head? The denizens of the internet recently united on Reddit and managed to produce a list of some hidden gem neighbourhoods — not just the ultra-ritzy areas. Of course, familiar staples like High Park-Swansea and the Beaches received plenty of love but so did up-and-coming west-end hot spots like Bloordale and the Junction Triangle. Patrick John Gilson took a look at some of the rationale provided by the internet hive mind.
- My Take: As an East Yorker by birth, it will always be "The Beaches," not "The Beach."
3. Is It Safe To Travel To Mexico Right Now?
A Mexican military member. Right: The Mexican flag.
As you may have read, the criminal element in Mexico has been pretty active of late — in particular parts of the country, anyway. The arrest of a cartel leader has sparked widespread violence in the Sinaloa State, including exchanges of gunfire, burning cars and disruptions to essential infrastructure like airports, according to the government of Canada's latest travel advisory. It's gotten so bad that Canadians already stuck in the region have been advised to shelter in place, Katherine Caspersz reports.
- Go Deeper: It's not just any cartel boss who was captured last week; Ovidio "The Mouse" Guzmán is the son of Joaquín Guzmán, better known as the notorious El Chapo.
- My Take: In other news, there's an exciting job opening for a new drug lord.
What Else You Need To Know Today
✈️ ISLAND AIR
Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport (aka the one on the island) is welcoming a new airline onto its tarmac in early 2023. Connect Airlines is currently undergoing proving runs, one of the last steps before they get the regulatory go-ahead to start passenger flights to destinations like Philadelphia, Chicago, and Baltimore, Stuart McGinn writes.
🏠 VAN BY THE RIVER
Vancouver's bachelors will be feeling an extra pinch in their wallet. According to a recent report, the average price of a one-bedroom apartment in the city for January 2023 is up $30 over December and a whopping $430 year-over-year. As Ashley Harris notes, the average price for such a unit now stands at $2,257 per month. Read more here.
🛎️ HOTEL HACK
A TikToker has some advice for saving a few bucks on your next hotel stay: just ask. OK, so there's a bit to it but the gist is that instead of paying a middle-man booking service to get the lowest price, just phone the hotel directly and see if they're willing to match the lowest posted price online. MTL Blog's Sofia Misenheimer details the maneuver in full.
🥛 MILKY WAY
What's with bagged milk? Who decided that this was the optimal way to store and pour liquid? Those are the questions that Canadians from the West Coast are currently preoccupied with, as evidenced from a very passionate Reddit thread. Once again, here's Ashley Harris to round up all indignant reactions to an odd facet of regional Canadian culture.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Flight of the Conchords co-frontman Jemaine Clement turns 49 years old today. Hit her with your best shot; the timeless Pat Benatar hits the big 7-0. Grill-hawking heavyweight George Foreman is 74. The muppet-haired Rod Stewart turns 78. Rebel Without a Cause standout Sal Mineo was born on this day in 1939. Toronto Maples Leafs legend Frank Mahovlich is 85. The American-born rockabilly singer Ronnie Hawkins, who called Ontario home for most of his life before passing last May, would've been 88 today. Bernard Lee, the James Bond series' first on-screen M, was born on this day in 1908.
