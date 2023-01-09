Morning Brief: The Passenger Protection Debate, How To Make The Forbes List & More
9 things you need to know for Monday, January 9.
Off The Top: Céline Dion acolytes continue to go to bat for the Québécois treasure following her omission from Rolling Stone magazine's countdown of the "200 Greatest Singers of All Time," with a small cohort picketing outside the publisher's office with signs. The protestors might not succeed in getting Rolling Stone to edit their list but they're dangerously close to having the Streisand Effect renamed the Dion Dilemma.
In Case You Missed It
1. Who Pays When Your Flight Is Delayed?
Travellers at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Right: Travellers at the Vancouver International Airport in December 2022.
@ywgairport | Instagram, @yvrairport | Instagram
If you've done any travelling between this past summer and the end-of-year holiday stretch out of a major Canadian airport, there's a good chance you dealt with the unfortunate reality of major delays — at baggage drop, through security checkpoints and, of course, at the gate itself. That wasn't the worst of it, either; for some Canadian holidaymakers, their return flights were cancelled altogether, leaving them stranded in Mexico and the Caribbean with little recourse.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says it's time to ensure that passenger rights are being upheld, placing the burden of accountability back on the airlines.
- Context: Caribbean vacation-centric carrier Sunwing has been front and centre in the passenger protection debate after severe weather grounded hundreds of Canadians down south in recent weeks. Their CEO issued an apology last week, admitting his company suffered "clear failures of execution."
- In His Words: "It's clear that there is an opportunity for us to strengthen the rules to have further clarification, to have more information being shared by operators and airports, to have more tools that airports need," Alghabra said in a recent interview with CBC Radio, suggesting the possibility of significant passenger protection reforms.
2. How Do You Qualify For The Forbes 30 Under 30 List?
The Chief Rainmaker and co-founder of Mid-Day Squares, Jake Karls. Right: Jake Karls and his business partners, Lezlie Karls and Nick Saltarelli.
Dominic Lachance | Courtesy of Jake Karls
Jake Karls is not unlike a lot of 29-year-olds — it just so happens the Montrealer is the founder of Mid-Day Squares, the ascendent crave-combatant that has brought major success, including a spot on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 list for North America. But it wasn't always easy for the upstart entrepreneur; it took a lot of swings and misses for Karls and his business partners to reach this point. MTL Blog's Charlotte Hoareau caught up with Karls to learn about his journey from class clown to Forbes list.
- By The Numbers: According to Karls, Mid-Day Squares now employs a staff of 60-plus and is hopeful to hit $17 million in revenue for 2023. Not bad for a company that started in 2018.
- In His Words: "I think my advice to any entrepreneur would be to always believe in yourself," Karls said. "I know it sounds cheesy, but when you are unapologetically yourself every day, and you trust your gut, you become a better version of yourself, at your highest peak of performance."
3. What Is Tim Hortons Like In The U.K.?
Tim Hortons in Manchester, England. Right: Helena holding her Tim Hortons order.
When Narcity's Helena Hanson moved to Canada from the U.K. several years ago, she became a quick convert to one of our country's most recognizable fast-food brands: Tim Hortons. Now, having relocated back to Europe, Helena has made it a mission to check out the scattered Timmies outposts across the U.K. to see if they're able to replicate the experience back in Canada. "Alas, from the alien menu and uncharacteristic decor to the not-so-Canuck phraseology, my trip to Tim Hortons in the U.K. was anything but familiar and did little to comfort my achy, Canada-starved heart," Helana writes.
- Issue No. 1: The atmosphere wasn't nearly as cozy and inviting as even the most cookie-cutter Canadian locations.
- Issue No. 2: The staff weren't up to speed on Canadian lingo. Come on; you gotta know "double-double."
- Issue No. 3: The food itself wasn't very good — oh wait, that's actually pretty true to form.
What Else You Need To Know Today
🚆 TRAIN TRACK TIPS
Given the spate of violence on Toronto's underground public transit routes, it's not a bad idea for frequent travellers to read up on what to do if they find themselves, well, pushed onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. Torontonians have been sharing tips online; Patrick John Gilson rounded up some of the best advice on what to do if you find yourself in this unenviable position.
🍔 DIRTY RONNY'S
McDonald's Canada announced a pair of new, limited-time additions to menus across the country — and both offer up a twist on the fast food joint's core products. Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Waffle Fries, as well as a Ghost Pepper dipping sauce, are now available with no set end date in sight, Tristan Wheeler writes.
🚢 TITANIC TOUR
Naturally, if you want to visit the world's largest museum dedicated to the RMS Titanic, you must head to the decidedly landlocked Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The attraction boasts a gigantic replica of the ship — without nearly as high of a likelihood of crashing into an iceberg. Brittany Cristiano details what you'll find at the attraction, including props from the 1997 James Cameron epic.
📌JOB BOARD
Look, you're probably not going to find a job listing for Canada's version of James Bond anywhere online — but being our country's answer to spy-craft expert Q might not be so far off. Lisa Belmonte scoured the current openings with the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) and found a host of technology professional jobs paying upward of $109K per year.
🎂 BIRTHDAYS
Canadian Vampire Diaries star Nina Drobev turns 34 years old today. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is 41. Spanish golf ace Sergio Garciá is 43. Former Cincinnati Bengals great Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson is 45. Dancehall legend Sean Paul hits the half-century mark. Acoustic troubadour Dave Matthews is 56. What is love? One-hit wonder Haddaway turns 58 (so don't hurt him no more). Send Whiplash Oscar winner J.K. Simmons pictures of Spider-Man for his 68th birthday. Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is 79. Joan Baez is 82. Gilligan's Island star Bob Denver would've been 88 today. Richard Nixon was born on this day in 1913.
