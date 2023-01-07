People Are Sharing Where They'd Live In Toronto Or The GTA If Money Wasn't A Factor
The debate is ramping up!
Let's face it unless you're making bank, chances are you chose where you live within the GTA, not because it was your first choice but because it was affordable. Still, there's always a chance to be pleasantly surprised.
Someone recently sparked the imagination of hundreds of internet surfers after asking where they would live in the GTA for the next five years if money wasn't a factor.
The question, posted in the askTO thread on Reddit on Wednesday, quickly spurned many an honest take. The surplus of responses was so great that they created a list of hidden gem neighbourhoods that anyone searching for an apartment in the GTA would be silly not to utilize.
The first handful of comments praised neighbourhoods located a stretch west of the city's downtown core, including Bloordale and the bustling Junction Triangle, as well as eastern hot spots like the Beaches.
"You are a walk away from Geary ave which has cool things happening. Easy access to the Lake, Parkdale, Ossington," one wrote of Bloordale. "Love it here. Never thought I would like it until I moved in and now I wouldn't want to live anywhere else."
Someone recently moved to Bloordale and said, "I'm blown away by the neighbourhood. Absolute semi-hidden gem."
"Far enough from the downtown core to not feel like its [sic] very much the city but close enough to have all the city amenities still," added another on the Beaches.
Roncesvalles and High Park-Swansea also got a shout, with one user offering a follow-up comment that made both seem even more enticing to those who hate cooking.
"Imagine eating out every night and being able to afford it - barque, Thai house, polonez, gold standards every day," they gushed.
Other notable neighbourhoods, most located within the city of Toronto, to get a mention included:
- Leslieville/Riverside.
- Yonge and Davisville
- South Etobicoke
- Rosedale
- Parkdale
- Little Portugal
If you want to add your input or are looking for more ideas on where to live, you can find the entire thread here.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.