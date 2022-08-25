This Airline Is Offering Cheap Flights From The US To Iceland For $99 & The Sale Ends Soon
Jump on this deal while you can! ✈️
If you’ve always dreamt of soaking in the Blue Lagoon and watching the Northern Lights in Iceland, then there’s no time like the present to score an ultra-cheap flight and make that dream come true.
Play Airlines, Iceland’s ultra-low-cost carrier, is offering flights starting at US $999 from the U.S. to Reykjavik right now, along with several other discounted trips to Europe.
There’s just one catch: You have to book ASAP, because the Iceland sale only runs until Friday, August 26.
The airline will start running flights out of Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C. next year, and it’s marking the expansion with a huge seat sale.
The cheapest flight on the books is between Dulles airport and Reykjavik, which’ll set you back $99 each way. That’s just over 50% off, because the airline will soon raise that up to the regular price of $200 for a one-way trip, USA Today reports.
The sale is for flights running from late April into mid June of next year, and prices vary depending on the day you book. However, they're a lot cheaper than they soon will be.
Iceland is stunning to behold no matter when you go, but the Play sale will bring you in just before the peak summer travel season. That means you'll have a little more room to hike the glaciers, soak in the hot springs and take in the stunning waterfalls on your visit.
You'll also have plenty of daylight if you go in June, because the country gets almost 24 hours of sun around that time.
And the best part? Play is also selling discounted trips to several other European destinations via Iceland, including Berlin, Copenhagen, Paris, London and Dublin. Some of those sales run until August 29, so you have a few more days if you're into them.
But don't wait around too long! These seats will go fast.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.