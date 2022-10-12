Ontario Police Identify The Two Officers Killed In Innisfil Shooting Last Night
"This is a heartbreaking time for our police service."
A shooting at an Innisfil home on Tuesday night has left two South Simcoe Police officers dead.
Chief John Van Dyke identified the two officers as Constable Morgan Russell, 54, and Constable Devon Northup, 33, at a press conference at the Innisfil Town Hall on October 12.
"The South Simcoe Police Service is devasted to announce the death of two of our officers," said Van Dyke. "It is with profound sadness that I announce the death of Constable Devon Northup and Constable Morgan Russell. Words cannot describe our grief."
South Simcoe Police responded to a call for a "disturbance at a home" near 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at around 7:55 on October 11, and both officers were later shot inside, according to a press release.
The suspect was killed during the altercation with police, and the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death.
In a press release issued on Wednesday, the SIU said the individual was a 23-year-old man, who was declared dead on the scene following "an exchange of gunfire" between himself and officers.
"This is a heartbreaking time for our police service, the families impacted, our emergency services personnel and our communities," said Van Dyke. "Our immediate focus is to support our members and our grieving families."
Northup was a member of the Emergency Response Unit and the forces Mental Health Crisis Outreach and Support Team. The 33-year-old is survived by his partner, parents, and friends.
Russell was a 33-year veteran of the service assigned to uniformed patrol and is "survived by his wife and two adult children."
During the press conference, Van Dyke revealed that Russell's death is "personal" for him, as the pair went to police school together 33 years ago.
The York Regional Police Service will also be investigating the incident.