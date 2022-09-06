NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Police Say An Ontario Man Was Killed After Trying To Help A Woman In A 'Violent Altercation'

Police still haven’t identified the man.

Toronto Staff Writer
South Simcoe Police Service car.

SouthSimcoePS | Twitter

The South Simcoe Police Service is investigating the homicide of a man who was killed after helping a young woman during an altercation in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury.

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

The homicide happened overnight when a man went to help a woman in a "violent altercation" with another man on Holland Street West, according to a press release.

Police found the man who had helped the woman at around 4:30 a.m. on September 4 on Holland Street West in the area of Deer Run Crescent.

The man was in "distress" and "suffering from a fatal injury," according to police, and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

According to the release, the woman involved in the initial altercation suffered "non-life-threatening injuries," which were treated at a hospital, from which she was later discharged.

Police have yet to identify the deceased man. However, he is described as a "heavy set" white man in his 50s to 60s with brown hair, a receding hairline, and stubble on his face.

He is approximately six feet tall and was wearing a white t-shirt, red shorts and black running shoes.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify him.

A suspect in the investigation surrendered himself to police and was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

Police said there "is no threat to public safety," and the man is "being held for a bail hearing."

South Simcoe Police Service is asking anyone with information on the homicide to "contact Detective Constable Shawn Strilec at 905-775-3311, extension #1059, shawn.strilec@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers."

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

