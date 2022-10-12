Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

south simcoe police

Two Police Officers Are Dead After A Shooting Inside An Innisfil Home Near Barrie

The suspect was also killed and SIU is investigating.

Toronto Staff Writer
South Simcoe Police Service cars.

South Simcoe Police Service cars.

South Simcoe Police | Facebook, SouthSimcoePS | Twitter

Two South Simcoe Police Service officers have died after being shot in the line of duty Tuesday night.

Police attended a call at around 7:55 p.m. on October 11 for a "disturbance at a home in the area of 25th Sideroad and 9th Line" in Innisfil, according to a press release.

Inside the home, the two officers were shot, and the suspect was also "pronounced deceased" after an "altercation" with police.

The two officers were brought to a hospital, where one died, and the other was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre in "critical condition."

South Simcoe Police Service updated the condition of the second officer on Twitter Wednesday morning, stating, "It is with profound sadness that the South Simcoe Police Service advises the public that the second officer shot in the line of duty has died of his injuries."

Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), is investigating the situation.

York Regional Police are also looking into the "details surrounding the shooting of the officers."

South Simcoe Police Service will hold a media conference on October 12 at the Innisfil Town Hall at 1 p.m., according to a tweet posted at 7:33 a.m.

South Simcoe Police Chief John Van Dyke is set to read a "prepared statement," according to the tweet.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

