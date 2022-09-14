38-Year-Old York Regional Police Officer Died After A Serious Car Collision In Markham
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Wednesday morning, a York Regional Police officer died after a fatal car collision in Markham.
Chief Jim MacSween confirmed in a press release on Wednesday that Constable Travis Gillespie, a York Regional Police (YRP) officer, was "tragically killed" after a collision at Major Mackenzie Drive and Warden Avenue in the City of Markham.
At 6:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the police tweeted that there was a "serious collision" and asked people to avoid the area.
\u201c@YRP Sincere condolences to Constable Gillespie\u2019s family, friends and colleagues from all of us at @Toronto_Fire\u201d— York Regional Police (@York Regional Police) 1663169810
The 38-year-old constable was driving a white Honda Accord, and a 23-year-old was driving a Porsche Cayenne at the time of the collision.
The 23-year-old was transported to the hospital and Cst. Gillespie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Brantford Police Association said in a tweet that the constable was on his way to work when the fatal collision occurred.
\u201cOur condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the York Regional Police Officer killed this morning on his way to work.\u201d— Brantford Police Association (@Brantford Police Association) 1663166863
Peel Regional Police Major Collision Unit will be taking over the investigation to ensure that YRP members "are not further traumatized by this incident," the press release stated.
Gillespie was sworn in as a constable on April 29, 2020, and is survived by his parents, loved ones and colleagues.
"This is devastating news for all members of our organization," said Chief Jim MacSween in a statement. "I offer my deepest condolences to Travis' family, friends and colleagues. It's never easy to lose a member, and to have lost Travis so unexpectedly is very difficult."
At this time, investigators are looking for witnesses who saw the collision. Anyone with information, dashcam footage or residential video surveillance of the crash is asked to come forward.
Those with information can call 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704, to reach a Peel Police investigator or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
