toronto police officer

Trudeau & Ford Pay Tribute To Fallen Officer Killed In Mississauga Shooting

The Toronto police officer was 48 years old.

Toronto Staff Writer
Constable Andrew Hong's procession. Right: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Constable Andrew Hong's procession. Right: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Jorge Costa | Facebook, JustinTrudeau | Twitter

Tributes are pouring in from across Canada for Constable Andrew Hong, the Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer killed in an unprovoked shooting on Monday.

TPS Chief James Ramer reported that Hong, a father of two, was in Mississauga participating in a "joint training exercise" when he was shot at "close range." He died at the scene.

Peel police chief Nishan Duraiappah said the 48-year-old was grabbing lunch from a Tim Hortons near Argentia Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard at around 2:15 p.m. on September 12 when the ambush took place.

Members of TPS, Peel Regional Police (PRP), and York Regional Police (YRP) later held a procession for Hong, a 22-year veteran of the Service, as his body was being transported.

Mayor John Tory joined Chief Ramer at Traffic Services headquarters to personally offer his condolences to Hong's fellow officers and show support during "this tragic time."

Flags were left at half-mast, and the Toronto sign in Nathan Phillips Square was dimmed to honour the memory of Cst. Hong.

Condolences to the officer's friends and family began pouring in from leaders across the country on Monday night, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau releasing his own statement on the deadly shooting.

"My thoughts, and the thoughts of many others, are with all those who knew the police officer killed in the line of duty in Mississauga today. We're also thinking of those who were injured in today's shootings – we're wishing you a full recovery," he wrote.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford also responded to the incident, praising Hong as a "hero."

"May Constable Andrew Hong rest in peace. A husband, father and hero, he and his loved ones are in my prayers," he said.

The man suspected of shooting the officer was also linked to the shooting that killed another innocent bystander in Milton and injured three other Greater Toronto Area residents.

The suspect fled to the city of Hamilton, where he was later located and shot by police, according to the Special Investigations Unit. The man died at the scene of the "interaction" with authorities in Mount Hamilton Cemetery.

